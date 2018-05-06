Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Levittown - On May 5, stand-up comedian Mick Thomas headlined Governor's Comedy Club in Levittown on Long Island, where he shared the stage with comedians Anthony DiDomenico (host) and Tim Gage. He poked fun at the LIRR (Long Island Rail Road), especially since their trains have the seats facing each other. He noted that in Penn Station there are people from all over the world, yet Long Islanders stand out by a mile, since they are hovered over in the waiting room area to find out which track their train will come in, which in most cases will be track No. 19. Thomas noted that he got a new haircut for all of us tonight at Levittown, and reassured us that his barber did his job, since he left the barber shop with "less hair" than when he came in, and he even showed him the back of his head. He made fun of his two brothers, one of whom is a surgeon and the other one is a sales person (with a lisp). Two months ago, Thomas became a citizen of the United States, and he joked about the need to get rid of foreigners. One of the highlight moments was when he discussed his visit to the Verizon store, as well as his visit to the Bronx Zoo with his children (as they saw the birth of the baby giraffe), who would be swiftly sent to work at the toy store Toys "R" Us (implying the mascot of the toy store). He also encouraged his comedy fans to support local business by visiting the "local sex shop." Thomas shared that he married "one of us," a Long Island girl, who is Italian-American, and he described her as "beautiful, angry and miserable all the time." He noted that they have been married for 10 years, and that "marriage is a scam," while love is great. For Thomas, it is important to have "love and romance" in their relationship, but passion is not as significant. Equally hilarious was his description of him trying to put their two sons to sleep each night. The Verdict Overall, To learn more about Governor's Comedy Club and their upcoming shows, check out their "Levittown, it's nice to be back," Thomas said, prior to dubbing the town as the "Las Vegas on Long Island." The Irish-American comedian described Cinco de Mayo as the equivalent to "St. Patrick Day."He poked fun at the LIRR (Long Island Rail Road), especially since their trains have the seats facing each other. He noted that in Penn Station there are people from all over the world, yet Long Islanders stand out by a mile, since they are hovered over in the waiting room area to find out which track their train will come in, which in most cases will be track No. 19.Thomas noted that he got a new haircut for all of us tonight at Levittown, and reassured us that his barber did his job, since he left the barber shop with "less hair" than when he came in, and he even showed him the back of his head.He made fun of his two brothers, one of whom is a surgeon and the other one is a sales person (with a lisp). Two months ago, Thomas became a citizen of the United States, and he joked about the need to get rid of foreigners.One of the highlight moments was when he discussed his visit to the Verizon store, as well as his visit to the Bronx Zoo with his children (as they saw the birth of the baby giraffe), who would be swiftly sent to work at the toy store Toys "R" Us (implying the mascot of the toy store). He also encouraged his comedy fans to support local business by visiting the "local sex shop."Thomas shared that he married "one of us," a Long Island girl, who is Italian-American, and he described her as "beautiful, angry and miserable all the time." He noted that they have been married for 10 years, and that "marriage is a scam," while love is great. For Thomas, it is important to have "love and romance" in their relationship, but passion is not as significant. Equally hilarious was his description of him trying to put their two sons to sleep each night.Overall, Mick Thomas gave Levittown a night of stand-up comedy to remember. He is worth seeing live whenever he comes to town. His stand-up set was witty, entertaining, fun and very relatable, and it earned five out of five stars.To learn more about Governor's Comedy Club and their upcoming shows, check out their official website , and their Facebook page More about Mick Thomas, governor's, Levittown, Comedy club, Long island Mick Thomas governor s Levittown Comedy club Long island