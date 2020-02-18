Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Michael Slade is Emmy-worthy for 2nd season of 'After Forever' Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Behind every incredible digital drama series is an even more incredible writing team. That holds true for the writers of "After Forever" on Amazon Prime.
Just when one thought that the series could not possibly get better than the first season, the writers and actors prove the fans wrong again.
Head writer Michael Slade and co-creator Kevin Spirtas are able to delve beyond the surface and they are able to give their cast powerful material to work with thanks to its bold and unflinching script. Slade is a master wordsmith and the gifted and talented cast is able to bring his moving words to life in a way that viewers are bound to find relatable.
From a writing standpoint, Slade and Spirtas deserve to be commended for a job well done in writing such a beautiful, intense and dramatic screenplay for the second season of the Emmy award-winning series.
The second season of After Forever earned a favorable review from Digital Journal. All eight episodes of the new season are available on Amazon Prime Video.
To learn more about After Forever, check out its official website.
Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Michael Slade in the summer of 2019 about After Forever.
More about michael slade, After Forever, Kevin Spirtas, amazon prime
 
Entertainment Video
Latest News
Top News
Trump threatens lawsuits if Mueller probe cases not thrown out
Syrian rebels try to regain some ground lost to Syrian Army
Most coronavirus infections are mild, says Chinese study
Gamification is aiding discovery of coronavirus medicine Special
US takes aim at Russian oil giant Rosneft to press Venezuela
Locust outbreak in East Africa spreads to South Sudan
Pompeii restoration unearths 'surprise' treasures
Anxious passengers wait to leave Japan virus ship
Alter Bridge to kick off 'Walk the Sky' Tour this spring
Chatting with Reeve Carney of 'Hadestown' and 'Spiderman' Special