Just when one thought that the series could not possibly get better than the first season, the writers and actors prove the fans wrong again.
Head writer Michael Slade and co-creator Kevin Spirtas
are able to delve beyond the surface and they are able to give their cast powerful material to work with thanks to its bold and unflinching script. Slade is a master wordsmith and the gifted and talented cast is able to bring his moving words to life in a way that viewers are bound to find relatable.
From a writing standpoint, Slade and Spirtas deserve to be commended for a job well done in writing such a beautiful, intense and dramatic screenplay for the second season of the Emmy award-winning series.
The second season of After Forever
earned a favorable review from Digital Journal
. All eight episodes of the new season are available on Amazon Prime Video
.
To learn more about After Forever
, check out its official website
.
