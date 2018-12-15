Email
article imageReview: Michael Easton delivers on 'Eighteen Straight Whiskeys' book Special

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Emmy-nominated actor Michael Easton (2018, "Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series") delivers on his poetry book "Eighteen Straight Whiskeys."
The actor is not afraid to be raw and vulnerable in this book of poems. Easton deserved to be commended for his vivid imagery and use of sophisticated language. While its subject matter may be melancholic, the poems are written beautifully, and equally impressive is its syntax.
Eighteen Straight Whiskeys is available on Amazon.
According to a post on his Facebook page, from yesterday, Easton is also offering a limited number of signed copies of the collector's edition, just in time for Christmas, via his official website.
The Verdict
Overall, Michael Easton . This poetry book will hit the readers like a shot in the heart. He is not afraid to open up his heart and share his deepest feelings and conscience with his readers. He proves to be one talented writer and poet, in addition to his acting talent. It is worth more than just a passing glance, and it is recommended for any fans of Michael Easton. They will not be disappointed. Eighteen Straight Whiskeys garners an A rating.
