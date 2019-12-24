Special By By Markos Papadatos 45 mins ago in Entertainment On December 23, Emmy-nominated actor Michael Easton gave a transformative performance as Ebenezer Scrooge on General Hospital's "Christmas Carol" episode on ABC. In this episode, She informs him that he would be visited by three ghosts, the Ghost of Christmas Past (Eden McCoy), the Ghost of Christmas Present (Kathleen Gati) and the Ghost of Christmas Future (Maura West, who didn't speak at all). Multiple other actors from the General Hospital cast are featured in this sub-episode, which help bring A Christmas Carol to life. The latter two ghosts (Kathleen Gati and Maura West) were quite convincing as they helped transform Scrooge's character into a more gentler, kinder and humble person, as he is left scared of the consequences. Fortunately, he is able to make changes to his demeanor and make a positive impact on other people's lives before it is too late. Phideaux Xavier and the directing team did a solid job bring A Christmas Carol to life, and Michael Easton, as well as his fellow co-stars, were able to shine in this episode thanks to a well-written script, remarkable costumes, hair, and makeup. In this special holiday episode , the weather conditions leave the Port Charles people and children stranded in General Hospital, and that is where Dr. Monica Quartermaine (Leslie Charleson) reads the classic book A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens to the children that are gathered at the carpet.In this episode, Jane Elliot reprised her role as Tracy Quartermaine, who also appeared as Marley's Ghost in chains as they reenacted A Christmas Carol. Michael Easton takes on the role of Ebenezer Scrooge, a rich but stingy businessman who has a disdain for the holiday season, especially Christmas. "Bah humbug" as Scrooge would say.She informs him that he would be visited by three ghosts, the Ghost of Christmas Past (Eden McCoy), the Ghost of Christmas Present (Kathleen Gati) and the Ghost of Christmas Future (Maura West, who didn't speak at all). Multiple other actors from the General Hospital cast are featured in this sub-episode, which help bring A Christmas Carol to life.The latter two ghosts (Kathleen Gati and Maura West) were quite convincing as they helped transform Scrooge's character into a more gentler, kinder and humble person, as he is left scared of the consequences. Fortunately, he is able to make changes to his demeanor and make a positive impact on other people's lives before it is too late.Phideaux Xavier and the directing team did a solid job bring A Christmas Carol to life, and Michael Easton, as well as his fellow co-stars, were able to shine in this episode thanks to a well-written script, remarkable costumes, hair, and makeup. More about Michael Easton, General hospital, ebenezer scrooge, Christmas carol, Abc Michael Easton General hospital ebenezer scrooge Christmas carol Abc