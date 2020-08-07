Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Actor Michael DeVorzon stars as Vincent in the romantic thriller "Her Deadly Groom" on Lifetime, where he steals the show. Digital Journal has the scoop. Vincent appears to be too good to be true, and rightfully so. There is certainly more to him than what meets the eye. Michael DeVorzon deserves to be commended for layering his emotions well throughout this film, where he showcases such qualities as love, vulnerability, mystery, and manipulation, all with equal ease. The question is whether Alison will uncover the truth about Vincent's true colors (and his actual identity) before is too late. Without giving too much away, Her Deadly Groom is a film that is worth checking out on Lifetime. It is filled with drama, mystery and suspense. The Verdict Overall, Her Deadly Groom is a gripping thriller on Liftime. Jared Cohn has done a solid job with the film's direction as he is able to delve into the conscience of Vincent, and it is extremely well-written. Michael DeVorzon commands the screen for the TV film's duration in a controlled and subtle fashion. Kate Watson is a relevation as Alison. The entire cast, which includes Academy Award nominee Eric Roberts, is fabulous. The Deadly Groom garners 4.5 out of 5 stars. Written by Jared Cohn and Naomi L. Selfman, and directed by Cohn, Her Deadly Groom deal with Alison (played Kate Watson), a recent divorcee, who is apprehensive about getting back into the dating pool. Her best friend subsequently sets her up on a dating site, where Alison is matched with Vincent (played Michael DeVorzon), a mysterious man who is very deceptive. Her friends are very skeptical about him and describe him as "unbalanced."Vincent appears to be too good to be true, and rightfully so. There is certainly more to him than what meets the eye. Michael DeVorzon deserves to be commended for layering his emotions well throughout this film, where he showcases such qualities as love, vulnerability, mystery, and manipulation, all with equal ease. The question is whether Alison will uncover the truth about Vincent's true colors (and his actual identity) before is too late.Without giving too much away, Her Deadly Groom is a film that is worth checking out on Lifetime. It is filled with drama, mystery and suspense.Overall, Her Deadly Groom is a gripping thriller on Liftime. Jared Cohn has done a solid job with the film's direction as he is able to delve into the conscience of Vincent, and it is extremely well-written. Michael DeVorzon commands the screen for the TV film's duration in a controlled and subtle fashion. Kate Watson is a relevation as Alison. The entire cast, which includes Academy Award nominee Eric Roberts, is fabulous. The Deadly Groom garners 4.5 out of 5 stars. More about Michael DeVorzon, her deadly groom, Lifetime Michael DeVorzon her deadly groom Lifetime