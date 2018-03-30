Acts of Violence
(Blu-ray & Digital copy)
Lionsgate Home Entertainment
When his fiancée is kidnapped by human traffickers, Roman (Ashton Holmes) and his ex-military brothers (Cole Hauser
and Shawn Ashmore) team up with Detective Avery (Bruce Willis
) to take down both the syndicate and the corrupt bureaucracy that’s been protecting it.
There isn’t a lot to this film nor is it a stellar script, but the heart and chemistry shown by the actors really elevates it to a level on which it has no business being. It’s difficult to pinpoint how it’s able to connect emotionally with viewers, but that’s what keeps them engaged through the second and third act. The story itself is filled with the usual errors in judgement that are an affront to common sense, yet you still want to see them make it out on top. Avery is a veteran cop who is tired of finding dead girls and his prime suspects off limits, which creates an interesting dynamic between him and the sibling vigilantes. But again, in spite being predictable, it still manages to be oddly satisfying.
Special features include: commentary by director Brett Donowho; making-of featurette; and cast/crew interviews. (Lionsgate Home Entertainment)
Behind the Mask: The Rise of Leslie Vernon
(Blu-ray)
Vernon (Nathan Baesel) is a good-natured killing machine who invites a documentary film crew to follow him as he reminisces with his murder mentor (Scott Wilson), evades his psychiatrist/nemesis (Robert Englund), deconstructs Freudian symbolism, and meticulously plots his upcoming slaughter spree. But when the actual carnage begins, where do you draw the line between voyeuristic thrills, mythic evil, and good old-fashioned slasher movie mayhem?
This mockumentary horror picture played the festival circuit 12 years ago and then became somewhat lost to obscurity, except for fans who caught a showing or passed on the title to other aficionados. But hopefully this new Blu-ray release reminds everyone of how great the film is and how well it stands up. Much like how Wes Craven
played with the horror formula in his film series
, this movie takes and deconstructs the key elements of ‘80s slasher pictures — and does it with the help of some icons, such as Englund, Zelda Rubinstein and Kane Hodder. As Vernon trains for his big debut, the camera crew documents his quest for glory/notoriety, including choosing his victims and rigging the location in his favour. The conclusion isn’t entirely surprising, but viewers should watch through the credits for another not-so-surprising moment.
Special features include: commentary by co-writer/director Scott Glosserman, moderated by filmmakers Adam Green and Joe Lynch; commentary by Nathan Baesel, Angela Goethals, Britain Spelling and Ben Pace; deleted and extended scenes; making-of featurette; “The Casting of Behind the Mask: The Rise of Leslie Vernon”; “Joys and Curses”; “Before the Mask: The Comic Book”; and theatrical trailer. (Scream Factory)
I, Tonya
(Blu-ray)
This is the tale of American figure skater, Tonya Harding (Margot Robbie
), and one of the most sensational scandals in sports history.
It’s unlikely anyone but those involved will ever know the complete truth, but if the majority of this film is to be believed, Tonya got the short-end of the stick in life and in relation to “the incident.” The film’s presentation is brilliant with the actors recreating interviews with their real-life counterparts, corroborating or contradicting each other’s versions of the story. Their language and tone are infallible, both as they recount the story and as they re-enact some of the most significant events of these people’s lives. As with life, comedy is borne out of tragedy so the movie’s dark sense of humour is always lurking, even in the more unfortunate scenes. The acting is superb. While the men are noteworthy, the women are exceptional. Robbie captures Tonya’s determination and sass perfectly, excelling in the interview scenes which allows for even more personality. Allison Janney
is also standout as she spits venom with almost every sentence, regardless of who she is talking to or who might be listening.
Special features include: commentary by director Craig Gillespie; deleted scenes; and behind-the-scenes featurette. (VVS Films)
Insidious: The Last Key
(Blu-ray & Digital copy)
Sony Pictures Home Entertainment
Parapsychologist Dr. Elise Rainier (Lin Shaye
) returns to her family home to face the unrelenting demons that have plagued her since childhood. Accompanied by her two investigative partners, Specs (Leigh Whannell) and Tucker (Angus Sampson), Elise must delve deeper into The Further to unlock the mystery and destroy her greatest fear.
This picture, which was once again written by Whannell, takes audiences back to Elise’s beginning. Her childhood consisted of violent attempts to suppress her gifts, as well as great loss as she refused to ignore the things that filled her vision. Returning not only brings her face-to-face with the evil she released, but also sheds light on some of the mysteries that plagued her adulthood. While most of these franchises seem to get lost in the weeds, they occasionally find their way back. This picture is an aptly woven horror story with some disturbing revelations and an equally troubling monster. Of course there are several “Why would you do that?” moments, but overall it’s a pretty solid horror movie that leads into yet another sequel.
Special features include: alternate ending; deleted scenes; “Becoming Elise”; “Going into The Further”; and “Unlocking Keyface.” (Sony Pictures Home Entertainment)
Jean-Luc Godard + Jean-Pierre Gorin: Five Films, 1968-1971
(Blu-ray & DVD)
After finishing his film Weekend in 1967, Jean-Luc Godard
shifted gears to embark on engaging more directly with the radical political movements of the era, and thus create a new kind of film, or, as he eventually put it: "new ideas distributed in a new way." This new method in part involved collaborating with the precocious young critic and journalist, Jean-Pierre Gorin. Both as a two-person unit, and as part of the loose collective known as the Groupe Dziga Vertov (named after the early 20th-century Russian filmmaker and theoretician), Godard and Gorin would realize "some political possibilities for the practice of cinema" and craft new frameworks for investigating the relationships between image and sound, spectator and subject, cinema and society. The five included film collaborations are: Un film comme les autres [A Film Like Any Other]
; British Sounds
, aka: See You at Mao
; Vent d'est [Wind from the East]
; Lotte in Italia / Luttes en Italie [Struggles in Italy]
; and Vladimir et Rosa [Vladimir and Rosa]
.
Godard’s films were always political as his appreciation for Maoism pervaded even his non-political narratives. However, these five films do not try to envelope the message in a broader story – inspired by the mass protests in Paris in 1968, the social and political strife are the subjects of these pictures rather than the subtext. Yet, in spite of the change in focus or the collaboration, the movies can still be clearly identified as directed by Godard. From the uncomfortable and direct camera angles to the obscure chapter titles to the jagged speech patterns, those familiar with this work don’t need to see the credits to know his name is listed. This is a comprehensive set of the films he directed during this period, including an in-depth analysis/video essay by Professor Michael Witt.
Special features include: “A conversation with JLG,” an interview with Jean-Luc Godard from 2010 by Dominique Maillet and Pierre-Henri Gibert; “Michael Witt on Godard, Gorin and the Dziga Vertov Group”; “Schick After-Shave,” a 1971 commercial by Godard; and 100-page full-colour book containing English translations for the first time of writing by, and interviews with, Godard and Gorin, and more. (Arrow Academy)
Jumanji / Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle double feature
(Blu-ray & Digital copy)
Sony Pictures Home Entertainment
A mysterious game transports its players to the jungles of Jumanji.
This description is true of both films, though they are vastly different from each other. In the first, a couple of children are called by the mysterious drums to play the game, which took Alan Parish (Robin Williams
) decades earlier. As the jungle and its dangerous inhabitants invade their home, they must determine to finish the game to return everything to normal before their aunt returns home. This version is more intense as each roll of the dice brings them face-to-face with a new, lethal danger. The second film
is a reboot of the original picture far more than it could be considered a remake or sequel. Updates include the cursed game taking video form and the kids being transported into the game rather than the jungle coming to them. The latter also allows the teens to be portrayed by some famous adults in the game world, who are even funnier as they portray still maturing adolescents.
Special features include: Jumanji
: commentary by special effects crew; deleted scenes; three behind-the-scenes featurette; motion storybook as red by author Chris Van Allsburg; storyboard comparisons; “Extreme Book of Nature”; episodes from the animated series; gag reel; photo galleries; and theatrical trailers. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
: making-of featurette; “Meet the Players: A Heroic Cast”; “Attack of the Rhinos!”; “Surviving the Jungle: Spectacular Stunts!”; “Book to Board Game to Big Screen & Beyond! Celebrating The Legacy of Jumanji”; “Jumanji, Jumanji” music video by Jack Black and Nick Jonas; gag reel. (Sony Pictures Home Entertainment)
The Last Movie Star
(Blu-ray & Digital copy)
Lionsgate Home Entertainment
Vic Edwards (Burt Reynolds
) was the biggest star in Hollywood, a college football legend turned stunt double turned leading man. Now in his eighties, he's convinced by an old friend (Chevy Chase
) to accept an invitation to receive a Lifetime Achievement Award at a two-bit film festival in Nashville. The trip launches him on both a hilarious fish-out-of-water adventure and an unexpectedly poignant journey into his past.
This script was literally written for Reynolds, reflecting aspects of his life he hasn’t really addressed – publicly or otherwise. Vic is in a rough patch and is just looking for a little… no, a lot of appreciation to be shown via posh accommodations and classy, adoring fans from his hometown. What he gets is a half-dressed chauffeur, a seedy motel and a group of worshipping fans, which can’t really make up for the meagerness of the other two. However, this movie unexpectedly turns into a journey for Vic who revisits important locations from his past and tries to mend at least one of his greatest regrets in life. The film opens and closes with conversations between Reynolds and Chase, which emphasizes both of their ranks as icons in their respective genres.
Special features include: commentary by director Adam Rifkin; deleted scenes; and “The Best Is Yet to Come: Adam Rifkin of The Last Movie Star.” (Lionsgate Home Entertainment)
Last Rampage
(DVD)
The film is based on the true story of convicted murderer Gary Tison (Robert Patrick
) and his cellmate Randy Greenwalt (Chris Browning), who staged a daring escape from prison and embarked on an unforgettable crime spree.
This is actually a pretty tragic story for Tison’s three sons, who are roped into their father’s scheme even though they appear to be criminal novices. Set in 1978, the initial jailbreak is actually pretty rudimentary, involving some guns and a few strategically placed gunmen. However, the series of unnecessary murders that follow are disturbing, particularly to the three young men who no longer have an out that’s not a bullet to the head. They weren’t on the run for long, but the bodies left in their wake is appalling. The actors do an excellent job in this fairly barebones recount of what happened over nearly two weeks, though it’s obvious this story can’t have a happy ending.
There are no special features. (VVS Films)
Love, Lies & Records: Series 1
(DVD)
The series is set in a British register office, where people come to record life’s big events: births, marriages, and deaths. Senior Registrar Kate Dickenson (Ashley Jensen) juggles a hectic personal life with grumpy teenagers and long-time partner Rob (Adrian Bower), while dealing with the emotional toll the job has on her. After a big promotion, jealous colleague Judy (Rebecca Front) threatens to reveal an indiscretion Kate had with her handsome co-worker Rick (Kenny Doughty) that could throw Kate’s job — and family life — into jeopardy.
This is a surprisingly engaging series that unfolds inside and outside the walls of government. It immediately grabs audiences in the first episode with a heartbreaking story involving a dying new mother as well as a deep internal conflict that’s resorted to blackmail. These plots extend to multiple episodes, in addition to several more including one of Kate’s transgender co-workers transitioning, a sham marriage application, a potential ring of illegal brides and Kate’s rebellious teen daughter. Even though it sounds like there’s a lot going on, showrunners find a way to weave them together seamlessly and create a show that keeps viewers coming back.
Special features include: behind-the-scenes featurette; and “Love, Lies & Records in 3 Words.” (Acorn)
Mom and Dad
(Blu-ray)
A strange disorder suddenly causes parents to violently turn against their own children, forcing a suburban teen and her younger brother to evade the clutches of their now-deranged mom (Selma Blair) and dad (Nicolas Cage
).
This is as absolutely crazy as it sounds — but it’s also a lot of fun. What begins as a regular school day ends with parents aggressively clamouring at fences to tear apart their kids. Carly (Anne Winters) rushes home to protect her brother who’s being cared for by their housekeeper, passing horrific scenes of blood and violence. With the help of her boyfriend, Carly holds off her deranged parents but no one is getting out of this unscathed. Flashbacks serve to break up the intensity, while also explaining from where some of their pent-up rage may be coming. However, even though this picture is somewhat disturbing, it’s also darkly humorous as home becomes the least safe place for anyone. Also, audiences get to watch Cage literally break apart a pool table with a sledge hammer.
There are no special features. (VVS Films)
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
(4K UHD, Blu-ray & Digital copy)
Rey (Daisy Ridley
) has tracked the legendary Jedi master, Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill
), to his secluded island hideout, but his response to the Resistance’s plea for help is not everything she’d hoped it would be. In the meantime, pilot Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac
) leads an attack on another of the First Order’s deadly weapons. However there’s an even more dire and unexpected consequence of their actions, which General Leia Organa (Carrie Fisher
) cannot readily resolve. Finally, Finn (John Boyega
) and an engineer named Rose (Kelly Marie Tran) embark on a dangerous mission to save an otherwise doomed fleet of Resistance fighters, which takes them to a gambling haven and then into the heart of the enemy. Meanwhile, on the dark side, Supreme Leader Snoke (Andy Serkis
) and Kylo Ren (Adam Driver
) push forward their plan to wipeout the rebels.
Writer/director Rian Johnson
’s picture earns its two-and-a-half-hour runtime by telling a complex, detailed story that answers many questions. There are also four simultaneous narratives unfolding for the majority of the film, each of which transition between gripping, meditative, touching and exciting at varying points throughout the movie. Moreover, in spite of the overall seriousness of their situations, there is still laughter sprinkled all through the picture in manner that is effortless and organic. While all the meticulous sets, imaginative aliens and lifelike special effects remain stellar, the movie narrows its focus to the core characters and their respective missions. There are a limited number of new personalities introduced — with the chief ones portrayed by Tran, Benicio Del Toro
and Laura Dern
— but they each play a pivotal role in the story. The epic fight of good vs. evil is cemented in this chapter as sides are chosen, lives are once again lost and the combatants for the coming battle are set.
Special features include: commentary by writer/director Rian Johnson; deleted scenes; “The Director and the Jedi”; “Balance of the Force”; “Lighting the Spark: Creating the Space Battle”; “Snoke and Mirrors”; “Showdown on Crait”; and “Andy Serkis Live! (One Night Only).” (Lucasfilm)
The Thousand Faces of Dunjia
(Blu-ray)
Dao, a naïve young constable, discovers a secret society with supernatural abilities that has protected mankind for centuries. As he’s drawn into a power struggle within their ranks, they learn that an ancient creature with the power to destroy the world is rising - and it will take all of their powers combined to stop it.
This is an epic story for which a sequel would be welcome. It’s a little convoluted at first as the various characters are introduced with little context, but the narrative gains clarity as it progresses. They are certainly not all conventional heroes, though their rapport with each other elevates the picture. At the centre are Third Sister and Second Brother, who engage in forbidden flirtations that are punishable by multiple slaps they administer to each other. The group also battles a number of supernatural creatures throughout the film, including a giant goldfish. This picture provides a good mix of fantasy, comedy and action that incorporates a lot of wirework and CGI — though it would’ve been interesting to see the movie in its original 3D format.
Special features include: making-of featurette; and trailers. (Well Go USA)
Who Killed Tupac?
(DVD)
Lionsgate Home Entertainment
This six-hour limited series focuses on the investigation of the death of prolific and influential rapper and actor Tupac Shakur. Each installment of this investigative series includes aspects from the legendary artist’s life, as well as follow famed civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump as he conducts a full-scale, intensive investigation into key theories behind Tupac’s murder.
Over six episodes, this series attempts to solve one of the most famous unsolved murders. Each episode is dedicated to a different theory, some of which overlap and others that make no sense whatsoever. There are undeniably some interesting facts revealed throughout their investigation, as well as some questionable police work conducted at the time of the shooting. However, the need to extend the show to six hours requires it to stretch a lot of ideas that could’ve been disproven in just a few minutes. Moreover, because most of the key subjects of their inquiry are dead or in jail, the majority of the interviews are with people who were on the sidelines or not even in Las Vegas on the day of the murder. The result is a series that seems to be grasping at straws and doesn’t even come near the quality of similarly-themed Netflix shows.
There are no special features. (Lionsgate Home Entertainment)