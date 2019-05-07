Gail
plays Mike Corbin on the hit ABC soap opera General Hospital
, a man who is suffering from Alzheimer's disease. Gail triumphed over fellow nominees Eric Martsolf, Greg Rikaart
, Bryton James
and Dominic Zamprogna
.
Thanks to this well-written and powerful storyline, Maurice Benard
took home the Emmy Award for "Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series" for playing his son, Sonny Corinthos; moreover, Vernee Watson also won for "Outstanding Supporting Actress" for her portrayal of social worker Stella Henry, who supported Corbin during this difficult time.
In the past, Gail was nominated for two Primetime Emmy Awards in 1979 and in 1980. These were both for "Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy or Variety or Music Series" for his role as Detective Stan "Wojo" Wojciehowicz in the classic sitcom Barney Miller
.