article imageReview: Max Gail wins 2019 Daytime Emmy Award for 'General Hospital' Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Pasadena - Veteran actor Max Gail finally got his due. On May 5, he took home the 2019 Emmy Award for "Outstanding Supporting Actor" at the 2019 Daytime Emmy Awards, which took place in Pasadena, California.
Gail plays Mike Corbin on the hit ABC soap opera General Hospital, a man who is suffering from Alzheimer's disease. Gail triumphed over fellow nominees Eric Martsolf, Greg Rikaart, Bryton James and Dominic Zamprogna.
Thanks to this well-written and powerful storyline, Maurice Benard took home the Emmy Award for "Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series" for playing his son, Sonny Corinthos; moreover, Vernee Watson also won for "Outstanding Supporting Actress" for her portrayal of social worker Stella Henry, who supported Corbin during this difficult time.
In the past, Gail was nominated for two Primetime Emmy Awards in 1979 and in 1980. These were both for "Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy or Variety or Music Series" for his role as Detective Stan "Wojo" Wojciehowicz in the classic sitcom Barney Miller.
