Emmy award-winning actor Max Gail is breaking hearts again with his powerful acting performances on ABC's "General Hospital."

His scenes with his on-screen son, Sonny Corinthos (played by Maurice Benard), were nothing short of astonishing. The audience sees his condition deteriorating as a result of Alzheimer's disease. Gail, who plays Mike Corbin, does not recognize his own son, and he thinks that he is somebody else, an adversary named Joe Scully, and has a breakdown.

Corbin goes from having a meltdown and then he was calmed down by Josslyn Jacks (played by Eden McCoy), which resulted in his character mellowing down, being gentle and apologetic. "I'm sorry I got a little rough there," he apologizes profusely to Sonny Corinthos, and then, father and son share a laugh together.

In return, Sonny comes to the realization that all of this was triggered by his father's condition, which, unfortunately, is getting worse each time. "I know it is just the disease talking," Sonny tells Josslyn.

The Verdict

Overall, Max Gail's acting performance in these scenes were mesmerizing, vulnerable and transformative. It really runs the gamut and the audience will be drenched in a wide spectrum of emotions. It will definitely resonate well with fans and viewers.

This sensitive material (Alzheimer's storyline) hits viewers like a shot in the heart and it is worthy of an Emmy reel for the 2020 Daytime Emmy Awards for both Max Gail and Maurice Benard. While both actors won Emmys this year, one should not be surprised for them to score additional nominations, and be strong contenders once again. These scenes are too incredible to ignore.