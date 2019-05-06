Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment On May 5, veteran actor Maurice Benard had a major reason to celebrate. He took home the "Outstanding Lead Actor" Emmy Award. Last year, Benard nailed the Alzheimer's storyline on General Hospital, and in doing so, his on-screen father, Max Gail, who portrays Mike Corbin, won the Emmy Award for "Outstanding Supporting Actor" and Vernee Watson (who plays Stella Henry) won for "Outstanding Supporting Actress." In his moving acceptance speech, Benard acknowledged that this is a storyline that hits home to him. This marked Benard's second career Emmy win. He previously won in the same category ("Outstanding Lead Actor") in 2003. This past summer, Benard celebrated his On December 6, Benard will be a part of the General Hospital Fantasy event at Read More: Maurice Benard chatted with Benard won the Daytime Emmy for his portrayal of patriarch Sonny Corinthos on the hit ABC daytime drama, General Hospital.Last year, Benard nailed the Alzheimer's storyline on General Hospital, and in doing so, his on-screen father, Max Gail, who portrays Mike Corbin, won the Emmy Award for "Outstanding Supporting Actor" and Vernee Watson (who plays Stella Henry) won for "Outstanding Supporting Actress." In his moving acceptance speech, Benard acknowledged that this is a storyline that hits home to him.This marked Benard's second career Emmy win. He previously won in the same category ("Outstanding Lead Actor") in 2003. This past summer, Benard celebrated his 25-year anniversary with the show.On December 6, Benard will be a part of the General Hospital Fantasy event at Rockwells in Pelham, New York, and on the following day (December 7), Benard will be at Governor's Comedy Club in Levittown on Long Island.: Maurice Benard chatted with Digital Journal in late August of 2018. More about Maurice Benard, General hospital, sonny corinthos, Actor Maurice Benard General hospital sonny corinthos Actor