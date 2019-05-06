Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Maurice Benard wins 2019 'Lead Actor' Emmy for 'General Hospital' Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
On May 5, veteran actor Maurice Benard had a major reason to celebrate. He took home the "Outstanding Lead Actor" Emmy Award.
Benard won the Daytime Emmy for his portrayal of patriarch Sonny Corinthos on the hit ABC daytime drama, General Hospital.
Last year, Benard nailed the Alzheimer's storyline on General Hospital, and in doing so, his on-screen father, Max Gail, who portrays Mike Corbin, won the Emmy Award for "Outstanding Supporting Actor" and Vernee Watson (who plays Stella Henry) won for "Outstanding Supporting Actress." In his moving acceptance speech, Benard acknowledged that this is a storyline that hits home to him.
This marked Benard's second career Emmy win. He previously won in the same category ("Outstanding Lead Actor") in 2003. This past summer, Benard celebrated his 25-year anniversary with the show.
On December 6, Benard will be a part of the General Hospital Fantasy event at Rockwells in Pelham, New York, and on the following day (December 7), Benard will be at Governor's Comedy Club in Levittown on Long Island.
Read More: Maurice Benard chatted with Digital Journal in late August of 2018.
More about Maurice Benard, General hospital, sonny corinthos, Actor
 
Entertainment Video
Latest News
Top News
Essential Science: Breakthrough for patients with pneumonia
Refugees are 'cross for humanity', says Pope in Bulgaria
Libya's Sarraj seeks Europe's help to stop Haftar assault
Royal baby announcement breaks with tradition
Indonesia’s capital, Jakarta, is sinking and it's going down fast
Israel-Hamas truce: Will it last?
Pilot says lightning caused deadly Russian crash landing
Review: Jacqueline MacInnes Wood wins 2019 Outstanding Lead Actress Emmy Special
Harry and Meghan: royal romance crowned by birth of son
Nature is in more trouble now than any time in human history