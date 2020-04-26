Special By By Markos Papadatos 33 mins ago in Entertainment Acclaimed actor Maurice Benard released his memoir, "Nothing General About It: How Love (and Lithium) Saved Me On and Off General Hospital" on April 7. Without giving too much away, this is a book that deserved to be experienced by all. There is something in it for everybody since it underscores such values as love, adversity, overcoming fear, perseverance, and finding redemption. It will hit readers like a shot in the heart, and many will certainly find it honest, warm, and relatable. It can easily be read in two sittings, and the reader will be afforded the privilege to get to know Benard on a much more intimate level. Nothing General About It: How Love (and Lithium) Saved Me On and Off General Hospital is available on The Verdict Overall, Maurice Benard has released a bold and brave memoir, Nothing General About It. This candid book is a good resource for anybody that is dealing with mental illness and bipolar disorder, and it shows has Benard has been able to go beyond the ordinary and redefine the means in the daytime drama world. It is a must for all Maurice Benard and General Hospital fans, as his life story is an inspiration for us all. Most importantly, it showcases Benard's sense of triumph. Nothing General About It garners an A rating. To learn more about Maurice Benard, follow him on A two-time Emmy award-winning actor, Benard is known for his portrayal of Sonny Corinthos on General Hospital, the patriarch of the Corinthos family. Benard is not afraid to be raw and vulnerable in this compelling book. He chronicles the highest highs and lowest lows as he opens up about his childhood, family (parents, wife, and children), and his constant battle with mental illness.Without giving too much away, this is a book that deserved to be experienced by all. There is something in it for everybody since it underscores such values as love, adversity, overcoming fear, perseverance, and finding redemption. It will hit readers like a shot in the heart, and many will certainly find it honest, warm, and relatable. It can easily be read in two sittings, and the reader will be afforded the privilege to get to know Benard on a much more intimate level.Nothing General About It: How Love (and Lithium) Saved Me On and Off General Hospital is available on Amazon Overall, Maurice Benard has released a bold and brave memoir, Nothing General About It. This candid book is a good resource for anybody that is dealing with mental illness and bipolar disorder, and it shows has Benard has been able to go beyond the ordinary and redefine the means in the daytime drama world. It is a must for all Maurice Benard and General Hospital fans, as his life story is an inspiration for us all. Most importantly, it showcases Benard's sense of triumph. Nothing General About It garners an A rating.To learn more about Maurice Benard, follow him on Twitter and on Instagram More about Maurice Benard, nothing general about it, Book, General hospital Maurice Benard nothing general abou... Book General hospital