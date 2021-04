Special By By Markos Papadatos 54 mins ago in Entertainment Emmy winner Bryan Craig joins Maurice Benard for "State of Mind" episode on his YouTube channel. Digital Journal has the recap. He joins Benard for a conversation, where they talk about him growing up in Florida, and about his life after General Hospital along with mental health topics of anxiety and PTSD. Their entire conversation may be seen below: This was such a heartfelt, candid, open, and intimate informed conversation that will certainly have a positive impact on the lives of their viewers and fans. "It felt good to sit here and let this stuff out," Craig told Benard at the finale of their conversation. Bryan Craig Photo Courtesy of ABC To learn more about Bryan Craig, follow him on For more information on "State of Mind," visit its Craig played Benard's onscreen son, Morgan Corinthos, on the ABC daytime drama General Hospital from 2013 until 2016, where he won two Daytime Emmy Awards for "Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series."He joins Benard for a conversation, where they talk about him growing up in Florida, and about his life after General Hospital along with mental health topics of anxiety and PTSD.Their entire conversation may be seen below:This was such a heartfelt, candid, open, and intimate informed conversation that will certainly have a positive impact on the lives of their viewers and fans. "It felt good to sit here and let this stuff out," Craig told Benard at the finale of their conversation. Craig is starring in Women Is Losers and the upcoming martial arts film American Fighter, directed by Shaun Paul Piccinino.To learn more about Bryan Craig, follow him on Instagram and Twitter For more information on "State of Mind," visit its official homepage . and follow the show on its Instagram page More about Maurice Benard, Bryan Craig, State of mind Maurice Benard Bryan Craig State of mind