Emmy winner Bryan Craig joins Maurice Benard for "State of Mind" episode on his YouTube channel. Digital Journal has the recap.
Craig played Benard's onscreen son, Morgan Corinthos, on the ABC daytime drama General Hospital from 2013 until 2016, where he won two Daytime Emmy Awards for "Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series."
He joins Benard for a conversation, where they talk about him growing up in Florida, and about his life after General Hospital along with mental health topics of anxiety and PTSD.
Their entire conversation may be seen below:
This was such a heartfelt, candid, open, and intimate informed conversation that will certainly have a positive impact on the lives of their viewers and fans. "It felt good to sit here and let this stuff out," Craig told Benard at the finale of their conversation.