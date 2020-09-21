Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Maurice Benard melts hearts on 'GH' in moving Alzheimer's scenes Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Sonny Corinthos (Emmy winner Maurice Benard) bids farewell to his father Mike Corbin (Emmy winner Max Gail) this past week on "General Hospital" on ABC.
Benard's performance as Sonny really tugs at the heartstrings, as he remembers the best of times and the hardest of times as his on-screen father Mike Corbin (Gail) passes away from Alzheimer's. Both actors are sensational as the Alzheimer's storyline comes to a melancholic ending.
"Do what you want to do okay, however you want to go however you want to do it, it's fine dad," Sonny tells him tearfully, as he is helping him let go. The dedicated fans and audience were drenched in a wide spectrum of raw emotions. Maurice Benard will break one's heart in a million pieces, as they feel the pain of losing a loved one, as they forget they are watching a TV show. There is an honesty and authenticity to his performance.
Max Gail should be commended for his portrayal of Mike Corbin over the past two years, which he has done with sincerity and grace.
Actor Max Gail
Actor Max Gail
ABC, Photo Courtesy of Craig Sjodin
One should not be surprised if these powerful scenes are in Maurice Benard's Emmy reel for next year's Daytime Emmy Awards submissions. He would be very deserving once again and he ought to make more room on his mantel.
Earlier this year, Benard published his memoir Nothing General About It, which was well-received.
More about sonny corinthos, Maurice Benard, General hospital, Alzheimer's
 
Entertainment Video
Latest News
Top News
Egypt discovers 14 ancient sarcophagi at Saqqara
Daria Ustinova talks New York Breakers in the ISL and digital age Special
Emmys style: gowns, pajamas and... hazmat tuxedos
Op-Ed: FinCEN — Global big money laundering exposed by Buzzfeed
Afghan government air strikes kill 24 civilians
EU ministers welcome Belarus opposition leader
Review: New Jersey couple celebrates 25th anniversary with polka music Special
HSBC shares hit 25-year low on report of China 'unreliable list'
Lost at sea: surfboard drifts 8,000 km from Hawaii to Philippines
Op-Ed: Trump's nominee creates 'Constitutional Crisis' in Supreme Court