Special By By Markos Papadatos 40 mins ago in Entertainment Emmy winner Maurice Benard released his latest episode in his "State of Mind" series, where he interviews Cameron Mathison. Mathison also spoke about his kidney cancer diagnosis, and when he first found out the news, it didn't feel quite real to him. While it was absolutely terrifying at first, he acknowledged that he was pretty lucky and attributes his healthy lifestyle (he eats clean and exercises). This diagnosis was surreal to his family and children, who had perceived their father as a superhero figure in their lives. Their heartfelt, candid conversation may be seen below: Benard praised Mathison for being a triple threat: "hella smart, hella good looking, and he can act." He acknowledged that he loves doing hosting as well since it allows him to keep things going. Mathison revealed that he had a physical disability as a kid from 2.5 years old until the age of seven. They spoke about Dancing with the Stars, which was a "cool experience" for Mathison, where he was partnered with Polish ballroom dancer Edyta Śliwińska. "It was exciting and I did that when the show was really big too so it was something that I had a good time with. It was the hardest thing I had ever done," he said. Benard revealed an interesting story to Cameron Mathison when he met Floyd Mayweather after visiting Mathison during his tenure on Dancing with the Stars. Mathison describes hosting Home & Family as a "beautiful gig," which is coming to an end this summer. "It made me happy and I wanted to ride this show into the sunset. It's such a great show and a show about positivity," he said. "You need to move on and you need to accept it." In All Health 360, Mathison features food, fitness, family, and spirituality. It is basically 360 degrees of all things health and fitness. This was quite impressive since Benard took on the role of interviewing the interviewer (Mathison). Benard shared that he has been on General Hospital for 28 years, while Mathison was on All My Children for 13 years. They both opened up about how they booked their iconic roles on both shows, and they addressed the importance of mental health awareness. This profound and enlightening conversation will certainly impact fans and viewers in a positive way. Kudos to both Mathison and Benard for sharing their stories with their virtual audience, and it is certainly worth checking out.