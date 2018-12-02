Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Three-time Emmy award-winning actress Maura West (who plays Ava Jerone) delivers on "General Hospital," especially on the November 30th episode. Once she sees the body bag, Ava thinks that her daughter is playing a game with her. "That is not my daughter," West insists repeatedly. "Lauren Katherine Jerome," she said, yelling. "You open your eyes and sit up," she said, ordering her late daughter to do so, with no response. "Please, Kiki," she cried. She then weeps and sobs uncontrollably, and the viewer, can't help but sympathize with West's character in this tragic situation. This scene displays her character Ava wrestling with the truth and being in an emotional state of shock. She tackles this scene with conviction. As Digital Journal The Verdict Overall, Maura West has nailed this very pivotal scene and has knocked it out of the park. She delivered a devastating yet stellar acting performance. This scene should be in her Emmy reel for next year's awards ceremony, since it showcases the depth of her villainous character, as she simultaneously humanizes her. She proves again and again that she is one of the best working actresses on daytime television. West should be the actress that is up on that podium accepting her fourth career Emmy award this spring. This performance is too huge to ignore. She garners an A+ rating for execution and creativity. Well done Her on-screen daughter, Kiki Jerome, was murdered on the show, and once Ava Jerome finds out, the viewers are drenched in a wide spectrum of emotions. Initially, Ava is in denial so she goes to the Haunted Star to see for herself, and to talk to the police commissioner.Once she sees the body bag, Ava thinks that her daughter is playing a game with her. "That is not my daughter," West insists repeatedly. "Lauren Katherine Jerome," she said, yelling. "You open your eyes and sit up," she said, ordering her late daughter to do so, with no response. "Please, Kiki," she cried.She then weeps and sobs uncontrollably, and the viewer, can't help but sympathize with West's character in this tragic situation.This scene displays her character Ava wrestling with the truth and being in an emotional state of shock. She tackles this scene with conviction.As Digital Journal reported , Emmy-nominated actress Hayley Erin, who portrayed Kiki Jerome has parted ways with General Hospital. She will be starring in Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists.Overall, Maura West has nailed this very pivotal scene and has knocked it out of the park. She delivered a devastating yet stellar acting performance. This scene should be in her Emmy reel for next year's awards ceremony, since it showcases the depth of her villainous character, as she simultaneously humanizes her. She proves again and again that she is one of the best working actresses on daytime television.West should be the actress that is up on that podium accepting her fourth career Emmy award this spring. This performance is too huge to ignore. She garners an A+ rating for execution and creativity. Well done Maura West More about Maura West, General hospital, Hayley Erin, Actress, Emmy Maura West General hospital Hayley Erin Actress Emmy