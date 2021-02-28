Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment On Sunday, February 28, "General Hospital" actors Marcus Coloma and Maura West participated in a virtual fan event via Zoom for Coastal Entertainment, which was well-received by all. When asked if there were any moments in her career that helped define her, West responded, "being open to absorbing the greatness that was around me, especially in As The World Turns with Don Hastings and Larry Bryggman, and watching them how they navigated their jobs, their scenes, and their world. That helped define me as an artist." Maura West ABC, Craig Sjodin On his definition of the word success, Coloma said, "Success is a constantly changing thing on feeling more and more alive. It's constantly being redefined. A lot of it has to do with help too. I really like to help people in some capacity. Acting and art can help a lot." "Success is the degree that I am helping people around me, and that tells me if I am successful or not," Coloma added. "If I am not helping people, then it starts to drag me down a bit." Actor Marcus Coloma Photo by Collin Stark "Success as an actor can be very fleeting," West said. "I think success as a human being is much more important." For her success, in her personal life, means being in a 21-year marriage and co-parenting her five children, who are "extraordinary human beings." "Those are my greatest successes," she said. To learn more about Coastal Entertainment and their upcoming fan events, check out their Coloma expressed his appreciation to all of the fans for their support. "The fan support has been great, and so is their heartfelt feedback," Coloma admitted. He also noted that he would love to do more scenes on the show with such actors as Johnny Wactor (Brando Corbin) and Steve Burton (Jason Morgan).When asked if there were any moments in her career that helped define her, West responded, "being open to absorbing the greatness that was around me, especially in As The World Turns with Don Hastings and Larry Bryggman, and watching them how they navigated their jobs, their scenes, and their world. That helped define me as an artist."On his definition of the word success, Coloma said, "Success is a constantly changing thing on feeling more and more alive. It's constantly being redefined. A lot of it has to do with help too. I really like to help people in some capacity. Acting and art can help a lot.""Success is the degree that I am helping people around me, and that tells me if I am successful or not," Coloma added. "If I am not helping people, then it starts to drag me down a bit.""Success as an actor can be very fleeting," West said. "I think success as a human being is much more important." For her success, in her personal life, means being in a 21-year marriage and co-parenting her five children, who are "extraordinary human beings." "Those are my greatest successes," she said.To learn more about Coastal Entertainment and their upcoming fan events, check out their official website More about Maura West, Marcus Coloma, General hospital, Fan, Event Maura West Marcus Coloma General hospital Fan Event