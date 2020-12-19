Special By By Markos Papadatos 45 mins ago in Entertainment Matt Cornett and Joshua Bassett shine in the new 45-minute holiday special, "High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special." Digital Journal has the scoop. Joshua Bassett and Matt Cornett in 'High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special' Eric McCandless, Disney+ Bassett also charms on "The Perfect Gift," where he showcases his velvet, mellow vocals, and the listener can recall Jason Mraz. In addition, Cornett and the entire cast charm on the uplifting "Something in the Air." Bassett and Cornett join Dara Reneé for a killer finale, where she nails Darlene Love's "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)" with their powerhouse vocals. The original soundtrack for High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special is available on digital service providers by Matt Cornett Bjoern Kommerell For more information on Joshua Bassett, check him out on To learn more about Matt Cornett, follow him on Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Matt Cornett Bjoern Kommerell The holiday special was released on December 11 on the streaming service Disney+, and it is heartfelt and pleasant. It is worth more than just a passing glance on Disney+. All of the cast members of High School Musical: The Series are able to put fans and viewers in the holiday spirit. They also explain the significance of the holiday season, and what the holidays mean to each of them individually. Cornett delights on his cover of Wham!'s "Last Christmas," which features a cameo from his red Camaro. He joins forces with Joshua Bassett on an upbeat, fun, and refreshing version of "Little Saint Nick," filmed at a pool, where they are sporting shorts and Santa hats. They are both poised to become big stars in the entertainment industry in the future.Bassett also charms on "The Perfect Gift," where he showcases his velvet, mellow vocals, and the listener can recall Jason Mraz.In addition, Cornett and the entire cast charm on the uplifting "Something in the Air." Bassett and Cornett join Dara Reneé for a killer finale, where she nails Darlene Love's "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)" with their powerhouse vocals.The original soundtrack for High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special is available on digital service providers by clicking here . It garners an A rating.For more information on Joshua Bassett, check him out on Instagram To learn more about Matt Cornett, follow him on Instagram and on Twitter : Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Matt Cornett back in the summer of 2020. More about matt cornett, Joshua Bassett, High School Musical, Holiday matt cornett Joshua Bassett High School Musical Holiday