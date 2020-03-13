Email
article imageReview: Mary Beth Peil is Emmy-worthy in 'After Forever' digital series Special

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Veteran actress Mary Beth Peil is Emmy-worthy in the hit digital drama series "After Forever" on Amazon Prime, where she played the role of Helen.
Peil delivered an amazing acting performance as Brian's mom, Helen, in the second season of the drama series that really ran the gamut. She was a revelation opposite Kevin Spirtas in the short but powerful scenes that they shared together as mother and son. Peil was given a great script to work with (kudos to head writer Michael Slade) and she knocked it out of the ballpark.
Acting work of this caliber should not be ignored by the Daytime Emmy Awards, and Mary Beth Peil deserves to earn a 2020 Emmy nod for her moving performance.
Season 2 of After Forever is available on Amazon Prime by clicking here. It earned a favorable review from Digital Journal.
To learn more about the critically-acclaimed digital drama series After Forever, visit its official homepage, and its official Facebook page.
Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Mary Beth Peil about her performance in After Forever.
