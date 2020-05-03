His first airdate was on May 13, 2019, and he has taken the show by storm ever since. From his very first episode, Grossman was able to make the character, Adam Newman
, fresh and unique as he wreaks havoc in Genoa City.
He is able to layer his emotions so well as Adam and is able to bring out the multiple dimensions of his complex character. He portrays Adam in a raw, natural, and authentic fashion, and he showcases his sense of triumph. Grossman is able to give Adam his heroic strength while also displaying his character's pain and vulnerability. His acting work is certainly worthy of Emmy recognition.
Mark Grossman
earned critical acclaim from Digital Journal
as the 2019 "Male Performer of the Year" on The Young and The Restless
, and rightfully so. He has great on-screen chemistry with such fellow cast members as his love interest Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea Lawson), his on-screen siblings Joshua Morrow and Amelia Heinle (Nick and Victoria Newman), as well as the iconic Eric Braeden, who plays his father, Victor Newman.
Compliments to the show's talented writers for giving Grossman great material to work with. The writers were worthy of the Writers Guild of America Award
they won this past February for "Best Daytime Drama."
: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Mark Grossman
back in October of 2019.