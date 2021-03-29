Special By By Markos Papadatos 21 mins ago in Entertainment Bestselling author Mark Bego released his incredible "Eat Like a Rock Star" book, which features over 100 recipes from rock and roll artists. Digital Journal has the scoop. This book has culinary ideas for breakfast, brunch appetizers, lunch, soups and salads, meat, fish, seafood, pasta, poultry, vegetables, as well as desserts and cocktails. There is something in it for every fan and reader. This journalist's personal favorite recipes include Mary Wilson and Mark Bego's "Tomato and Artichoke Soup," Boyz II Men's Shawn Stockman's "Ginger Red Sea Bass," Michael McDonald's "Pasta with Ham, Peas and Parmesan Cheese," Mark Bego's "Mongolian Beef" and his "Rigatoni Bolognese," as well as Freddy Cannon's "Ziti and Turkey Meatballs," and Lou Christie's "Summer Linguini" with fresh tomatoes. These rock and roll chefs include Paul Antonelli, Angela Bowie, Debby Campbell, Freddy Cannon, Lou Christie, Rita Coolidge, Donnie Dacus, August Darnell, Sarah Dash, Micky Dolenz of The Monkees, Cory Daye, Dennis DeYoung, Walter Egan, Joey Fatone of NSYNC, Duncan Faure, former teen queen Debbie Gibson, Pete Filleul, Susaye Greene,Thelma Houston, Tommy James, Michael McDonald, Melanie, Terri Nunn, Richie Sambora, Tiffany, Tanya Tucker, as well as Mary Wilson herself, among many others. Eat Like a Rock Star is available on The Verdict Overall, Eat Like a Rock Star is an exceptional cookbook by Mark Bego filled with many distinct and special recipes from some of the biggest rock stars and artists of our time. All one needs is a big appetite, it is ideal for the whole family. This cookbook garners an A rating. Well done. Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos also reviewed Mary Wilson and Mark Bego Photo Courtesy of dis COMPANY It is well-written, beautifully compiled, and well organized. The introduction is done by the late but great Mary Wilson of The Supremes.This book has culinary ideas for breakfast, brunch appetizers, lunch, soups and salads, meat, fish, seafood, pasta, poultry, vegetables, as well as desserts and cocktails. There is something in it for every fan and reader.This journalist's personal favorite recipes include Mary Wilson and Mark Bego's "Tomato and Artichoke Soup," Boyz II Men's Shawn Stockman's "Ginger Red Sea Bass," Michael McDonald's "Pasta with Ham, Peas and Parmesan Cheese," Mark Bego's "Mongolian Beef" and his "Rigatoni Bolognese," as well as Freddy Cannon's "Ziti and Turkey Meatballs," and Lou Christie's "Summer Linguini" with fresh tomatoes.These rock and roll chefs include Paul Antonelli, Angela Bowie, Debby Campbell, Freddy Cannon, Lou Christie, Rita Coolidge, Donnie Dacus, August Darnell, Sarah Dash, Micky Dolenz of The Monkees, Cory Daye, Dennis DeYoung, Walter Egan, Joey Fatone of NSYNC, Duncan Faure, former teen queen Debbie Gibson, Pete Filleul, Susaye Greene,Thelma Houston, Tommy James, Michael McDonald, Melanie, Terri Nunn, Richie Sambora, Tiffany, Tanya Tucker, as well as Mary Wilson herself, among many others.Eat Like a Rock Star is available on Amazon Overall, Eat Like a Rock Star is an exceptional cookbook by Mark Bego filled with many distinct and special recipes from some of the biggest rock stars and artists of our time. All one needs is a big appetite, it is ideal for the whole family. This cookbook garners an A rating. Well done.Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos also reviewed Supreme Glamour by Mark Bego and Mary Wilson, which was hailed as "glorious." More about Mark Bego, eat like a rock star, Book, Cookbook Mark Bego eat like a rock star Book Cookbook