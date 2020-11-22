Email
article imageReview: Marine vet and actor Chris Van Etten has a love for motorcycles Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
U.S. Marine vet, model, and actor Chris Van Etten ("General Hospital"), who is a double amputee, finds his joy in riding motorcycles. Digital Journal has the story.
Warfighter Made is a charity that provides recreational therapy to ill, injured, and combat-wounded veterans. They recently released a moving full-length video, which may be seen below, on the badass motorcycle that they donated to him for being a "deserving combat wounded double amputee."
For Van Etten, riding bikes has become a lifestyle. "I can't begin to express how grateful I am for this bike. Thank you to @warfightermade and everyone who supported them to make this possible," he said, effusively.
To learn more about actor, model, and U.S. Marine vet Chris Van Etten, follow him on Instagram and on Twitter.
Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Chris Van Etten back in the summer of 2020.
Actor Chris Van Etten
Julie Licari Photography
