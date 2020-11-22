Warfighter Made
is a charity that provides recreational therapy to ill, injured, and combat-wounded veterans. They recently released a moving full-length video, which may be seen below, on the badass motorcycle that they donated to him for being a "deserving combat wounded double amputee."
For Van Etten, riding bikes has become a lifestyle. "I can't begin to express how grateful I am for this bike. Thank you to @warfightermade and everyone who supported them to make this possible," he said, effusively.
Actor Chris Van Etten
