article imageReview: Marie Osmond, Kelly Lang partake in makeup tutorial via Facebook Special

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     44 mins ago in Entertainment
Las Vegas - On May 1, multifaceted entertainer Marie Osmond invited fans backstage for a makeup tutorial on her friend, country singer-songwriter Kelly Lang.
This session was done at her dressing room at the Flamingo Hotel in Las Vegas and it was broadcast via the help of modern technology, namely Facebook Live. It featured appearances by world-renowned makeup artist Kim Goodwin, iconic country musician T.G. Sheppard (Lang's husband) and Marie's older brother, entertainment industry veteran Donny Osmond. Her fans can check out their make-up tutorial on Marie Osmond's official Facebook page.
Most impressive was that by the end of the hour-long video tutorial Osmond was able to transform Kelly Lang into Academy Award-winning actress Elizabeth Taylor.
"I was so thrilled when Marie [Osmond] asked if she could do my makeup," Lang said, and subsequently praised Osmond for doing this one hour before she took the Las Vegas stage, despite her busy schedule. "Marie is such a sweet and fun friend to do this with, and she is so knowledgeable about makeup that she could actually quit her day job and go into makeup full-time," Lang added.
Kelly Lang's latest country album, Obsession, earned a favorable review from Digital Journal.
For more information on country songstress Kelly Lang, check out her official website.
Read More: Marie Osmond chatted with Digital Journal in January of 2018 about the digital transformation of the entertainment business.
More about Marie osmond, Kelly Lang, Facebook, Elizabeth taylor
 
