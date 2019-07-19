Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Patchogue - On July 19, acclaimed comedian Margaret Cho headlined the Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts in Patchogue on Long Island. Cho poked fun at the college admissions scandal which featured Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman, as well as her Korean mother's reaction to that. She went on to continuously make fun of her parents throughout her set, which was hilarious. She expressed her strong support for the LGBTQ community, which is relevant this year, which coincided with the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots for equality. She also shared that she has been sober and is a survivor of her childhood rape. Cho also opened up about her own sexuality, where she classified herself as "bisexual," and described some of her intimate experiences in a witty fashion. Cho also made fun of our Commander in Chief, his wife Melania, as well as former Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Kellyanne Conway. She also shared funny stories about being on such reality TV shows as Masked Singer and Dancing With The Stars, as well as her friendships with the late queen of comedy Joan Rivers and her former hairdresser-turned-TV personality Jonathan Van Ness. The Verdict Overall, Margaret Cho put on a witty and fun comedic show at the stunning Patchogue Theatre in Suffolk County. It is evident that she gets better with age and experience. Her live set at the Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts garnered an A rating. To learn more about Margaret Cho and her tour dates, check out her Read More: Margaret Cho chatted with The theater's executive director, Gary Hygom, made the opening remarks. As Cho took the stage, she was greeted with a warm Long Island welcome.Cho poked fun at the college admissions scandal which featured Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman, as well as her Korean mother's reaction to that. She went on to continuously make fun of her parents throughout her set, which was hilarious. She expressed her strong support for the LGBTQ community, which is relevant this year, which coincided with the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots for equality.She also shared that she has been sober and is a survivor of her childhood rape. Cho also opened up about her own sexuality, where she classified herself as "bisexual," and described some of her intimate experiences in a witty fashion.Cho also made fun of our Commander in Chief, his wife Melania, as well as former Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Kellyanne Conway.She also shared funny stories about being on such reality TV shows as Masked Singer and Dancing With The Stars, as well as her friendships with the late queen of comedy Joan Rivers and her former hairdresser-turned-TV personality Jonathan Van Ness.Overall, Margaret Cho put on a witty and fun comedic show at the stunning Patchogue Theatre in Suffolk County. It is evident that she gets better with age and experience. Her live set at the Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts garnered an A rating.To learn more about Margaret Cho and her tour dates, check out her official website : Margaret Cho chatted with Digital Journal More about margaret cho, Patchogue Theatre, Long island, Comedian margaret cho Patchogue Theatre Long island Comedian