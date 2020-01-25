Special By By Markos Papadatos 28 mins ago in Entertainment This week, actor Marcus Coloma (new Nikolas Cassadine) delivered some powerful scenes when he was reunited with his on-screen son, Spencer (played by teen actor Nicolas Bechtel) Maura West (who plays Ava Jerome) was sensational when she was trying to help Spencer understand that everything Nikolas did was for him, and she is trying to get them close together again. All three actors were superb in these crucial scenes. The Verdict Overall, Marcus Coloma delivers the "Power Performance of the Week" on the hit ABC daytime drama. Coloma's acting really runs the gamut as he is tackling scenes on family dynamics. The audience will simultaneously love him and hate him for his actions, especially since he did the wrong thing for what he feels was the best reason for his family. Coloma is given strong material to work with and he nails these scenes during the first time working with his on-screen son Spencer. Viewers and fans will be moved on an emotional level. Coloma's performance garners two thumbs up. Well done. Compliments to Nicolas Bechtel for being a revelation as well. Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with On February 8 and 9, Coloma will be a part of two "General Hospital Fantasy" events in Florida. Later in the year, on September 19, Coloma will be a part of the Sandy Rollman Ovarian Cancer Foundation benefit in Philadelphia, and on September 20, he will be at the "General Hospital Fantasy" event in New Jersey. For more information on these forthcoming "General Hospital Fantasy" events, check out the Initially, when Spencer finds out that his father is alive (after believing he was dead for three years), he is overjoyed to see him and they share a huge embrace. Once Nikolas reveals to Spencer where he really was all these years (plotting to bring Valentin Cassadine down, in an effort to restore the family fortune to him and Spencer), Spencer's joy changes to anger. He reprimands him for not being there for him and his family, especially at a time when they needed him most.Maura West (who plays Ava Jerome) was sensational when she was trying to help Spencer understand that everything Nikolas did was for him, and she is trying to get them close together again. All three actors were superb in these crucial scenes.Overall, Marcus Coloma delivers the "Power Performance of the Week" on the hit ABC daytime drama. Coloma's acting really runs the gamut as he is tackling scenes on family dynamics. The audience will simultaneously love him and hate him for his actions, especially since he did the wrong thing for what he feels was the best reason for his family.Coloma is given strong material to work with and he nails these scenes during the first time working with his on-screen son Spencer. Viewers and fans will be moved on an emotional level. Coloma's performance garners two thumbs up. Well done. Compliments to Nicolas Bechtel for being a revelation as well.Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Marcus Coloma about taking over the role of Nikolas Cassadine.On February 8 and 9, Coloma will be a part of two "General Hospital Fantasy" events in Florida. Later in the year, on September 19, Coloma will be a part of the Sandy Rollman Ovarian Cancer Foundation benefit in Philadelphia, and on September 20, he will be at the "General Hospital Fantasy" event in New Jersey. For more information on these forthcoming "General Hospital Fantasy" events, check out the Fantasy Events Inc. website More about Marcus Coloma, General hospital, Nikolas Cassadine, Maura West, Spencer Marcus Coloma General hospital Nikolas Cassadine Maura West Spencer