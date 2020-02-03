Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment On February 3, actor Marcus Coloma (new Nikolas Cassadine) delivered some emotional scenes on "General Hospital" opposite his on-screen mother Laura (played by Genie Francis) He is showing redemption and wished that he wasn't such a vengeful and greedy person. He did admit that he missed her every single day. He promises that he wants to do better and to be a better person. He feels that his mother's forgiveness is important for him to help him regain hope. Towards the end of the episode, Laura opens her eyes and shares that she heard everything that her son told her. In return, she expressed her love for him. The Verdict Overall, it is great to see Marcus Coloma and Genie Francis deliver powerful scenes together as son and mother. They have good acting chemistry together, and Coloma is not afraid to be raw and vulnerable and he showcases many layers of depth to his character. Ever since he took over the role of Nikolas, Coloma has given it his all with his tour de force acting. Last week, as Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with His mother, who is the mayor of Port Charles, has been shot and she is lying on a hospital bed in General Hospital. Nikolas goes into the hospital room to comfort his mother after her surgery during this time of need, and he shines in this crucial situation. Nikolas comes clean about so many things that he hasn't had the chance to tell her before. He professes his love for her and genuinely expressed his apology to her. "I wasted years planning revenge on Valentin," he admitted, fighting back tears. He acknowledged that he should have spent those years with his family (his mother, sister Lulu and son Spencer). He noted that he turned away from everybody's love and that he let the darkness in.He is showing redemption and wished that he wasn't such a vengeful and greedy person. He did admit that he missed her every single day. He promises that he wants to do better and to be a better person. He feels that his mother's forgiveness is important for him to help him regain hope.Towards the end of the episode, Laura opens her eyes and shares that she heard everything that her son told her. In return, she expressed her love for him.Overall, it is great to see Marcus Coloma and Genie Francis deliver powerful scenes together as son and mother. They have good acting chemistry together, and Coloma is not afraid to be raw and vulnerable and he showcases many layers of depth to his character. Ever since he took over the role of Nikolas, Coloma has given it his all with his tour de force acting.Last week, as Digital Journal reported , Coloma was exceptional with his scenes with his on-screen son, Spencer, played by Nicolas Bechtel.: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Marcus Coloma about General Hospital and his acting career. More about Marcus Coloma, Genie Francis, General hospital Marcus Coloma Genie Francis General hospital