Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Levittown - On March 30, stand-up comedian Marco Assante performed at Governor's Comedy Club in Levittown, where he opened for Mike Marino, who was the headlining comic. "Levittown, what's up?" he asked, prior to making him of his eyesight. He also made fun of confusing mouthwash with his shampoo, and the outcome was hysterical. In his set, Assante expressed disdain for navigation devices for only being able to save him a few second time, while he cut through a child's birthday party. He also poked fun at bathrooms that use electric faucets that dispense water, soap, and the same holds true for the paper towel holders. He also noted that none of his married friends expressed that they enjoy being married so that it is not something that he would necessarily jump into in an instant. The Verdict Overall, Marco Assante's set at Governor's Comedy Club in Levittown was clever, witty and hilarious. He certainly got the crowd stimulated for Marino. Assante is worth seeing in a live setting whenever he performs in town. His set garnered an A rating. To learn more about comedian Marco Assante, check out his IMDb page. Veteran comedian Carie Karavas served as emcee of the evening, and Mario Bosco also performed a brief yet funny set. Assante is known for appearing on the hit television show The King of Queens.