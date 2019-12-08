Special By By Sarah Gopaul 1 hour ago in Entertainment This week’s releases include a cross-water trip gone terribly wrong; an unexpected action team-up; a presidential assassination; a woman who takes time to rediscover herself; a marriage off to a rocky start; and a Christmas turned monstrous. An American Werewolf in London [Limited Edition] (Blu-ray) Arrow Video Director John Landis’ films have ranged in quality and peculiarity throughout his career, but this is unquestionably one of his greatest pictures. He takes a classic Universal monster and dives deeper into his transformation. After the attack, David finds he’s not really alone since Jack’s decomposing ghost keeps returning to warn him of his fate. David’s wolf transformation is not subtle and off-screen as it had been portrayed previously. Instead, it’s excruciating and graphic as his body changes in real-time in front of the camera. It’s this feat of practical special effects that largely defines the film. The sequel was a bit more comedic than this picture, but it still has that dark sense of humour for which Landis was known. Special features include: commentary by Beware the Moon filmmaker Paul Davis; commentary by actors David Naughton and Griffin Dunne; making-of featurette; “Mark of The Beast: The Legacy of the Universal Werewolf”; “An American Filmmaker in London”; “I Think He's a Jew: The Werewolf's Secret”; “The Werewolf’s Call”; “Wares of the Wolf”; “Beware the Moon”; “An Interview with John Landis”; “Makeup Artist Rick Baker on An American Werewolf in London”; “I Walked with a Werewolf”; “Casting of the Hand”; image galleries; outtakes; original trailers; and reversible sleeve featuring original poster art and artwork by Graham Humphreys. (Arrow Video) Angel Has Fallen (4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray & Digital copy) (Blu-ray, DVD & Digital copy) Lionsgate Home Entertainment and VVS Films In the series’ third picture, Mike has to put aside his concern for the president and try to save himself from prosecution. The setup is fairly obvious as are the identities of those who planned it since the reason is clearly given in the first few scenes in the movie. Still, Mike goes through the motions of outwitting his pursuers and trying to find the evidence necessary to prove his innocence. With nowhere left to run, Mike seeks the help of his father ( Special features include: commentary by director Ric Roman Waugh; “Even Angels Fall: The Story”; “Someone to Watch Over Me: New Blood”; “Calling All Angels: Casting”; “True Faith: Authenticity”; “Fight for You: Stunts and Action”; and “Earth Angel: Recreating DC.” (Lionsgate Home Entertainment and VVS Films) Anna and the Apocalypse (Blu-ray) VVS Films Horror comedies are quite common, but horror musicals are far rarer. This film is both as well as a Christmas movie as Anna and her friends frequently break out into song to express their feelings and use holiday decorations to defend themselves. The musical numbers include choreography and choruses that get the rest of the anonymous student body involved, dancing and singing along. Like many who feel they’re big fish in a small pond, Anna is desperate to get away and see the world (or at least Australia). The zombie outbreak is shown very slowly as they unknowingly pass the undead in the streets, until a playground confrontation leads to a creative decapitation. There’s no questioning “what’s happening” as everyone quickly accepts they’re in the middle of a zombie outbreak and they should aim for the head. The character development is a little muddy, but it’s an enjoyable Christmas horror comedy musical. Special features include: behind-the-scenes featurette; and trailer. (VVS FIlms) Bells of St. Mary’s (Blu-ray) Olive Films Crosby made his name in musicals, so audiences can be sure he’ll sing a tune or two in just about anything in which he stars. While this movie is not a musical, song is an integral part of church and that provides a couple of opportunities for him to flex his vocal chords. This is actually a dramedy in which Sister Benedict is doing the best she can with what God has provided, which in the case of St. Mary’s is not a lot. However, she also has some unexpected quirks that cause Father O’Malley to constantly re-evaluate his opinion of her. Their characters are explored via their relationships with two children: a bullied boy and a neglected girl. Crosby and Bergman maintain a somewhat cool on-screen connection that fits their characters, though both also play to their own strengths. However, as the bonus features point out, the father would not have that much control over the sister in real life as he does in this picture. Special features include: commentary by Bing Crosby biographer Gary Giddins; “Faith and Film”; “Human Nature”; “Sequel-itis"; Screen Guild Theater radio adaptations; and essay by cultural critic Abbey Bender. (Olive Films) Dracula (Blu-ray) Scream Factory Like the version starring Special features include: theatrical and director’s versions of the films; commentary with director John Badham; commentary by film historian/filmmaker Constantine Nasr; introduction by director John Badham; “King of My Kind”; “What Sad Music”; “Dracula’s Guest”; “The Revamping of Dracula”; interviews with editor John Bloom, make-up artist Peter Robb-King, hair stylist Colin Jamison, assistant director Anthony Waye and production manager Hugh Harlow; still gallery; radio spots; and theatrical trailer. (Scream Factory) Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray & Digital copy) Universal Pictures Home Entertainment The movie opens by paralleling Hobbs’ and Shaw’s routines, emphasizing the differences in their personalities and styles. One is rugged and robust, while the other is suave and subtle. Of course by the end, they’ve learned to complement each other and work together. But getting there is the entertaining part. They throw creative, lengthy insults at each other, have prolonged stare downs and low level betray each other repeatedly. Even though it’s not a Fast film, director Special features include: commentary with director David Leitch; alternate opening; deleted, extended and alternate scenes; “Progress of a Fight Scene with Director David Leitch”; “Practical Action”; “The Bad Guy”; “The Sister”; “Hobbs’ Family Tree”; “The Matriarch”; “New Friends”; “Elevator Action”; “Stunt Show and Tell”; “Keeping It in the Family: A Conversation with Roman and Dwayne”; “Blind Fury”; and “Dwayne and Hobbs: Love At First Bite.” (Universal Pictures Home Entertainment) Mary (Blu-ray) RLJE Films Director Michael Goi has worked on a number TV shows, but the ones relevant to this film are Special features include: making-of featurette; and “A Family At Sea: The Cast of Mary.” (RLJE Films) Olivia (Blu-ray) Icarus Films Jacqueline Audry’s 1951 film about an all-girl’s school is actually quite risqué as it implies sexual relationships between several of the characters without ever being forthright about their affairs. Julie and Cara have different approaches to drawing the girls to them and each has their favourites. Julie uses her intellect, astute criticism and promises of fulfilling futures to raise the girls up; while Cara relies on a wounded lamb tactic that brings out their caring natures. However, there’s also hints that Julie and Cara are involved with each other, making their pursuits of the other girls adulterous. It’s a complex, emotional tale of misplaced feelings and multiple undertones. Olivia and many of the other girls at the school are just pawns in their contest for their and each other’s affections. Special features include: a rare 1957 interview with Jacqueline Audry; and trailers. (Icarus Films) Prophecy (Blu-ray) Scream Factory This is a movie about humans’ harmful impact on the environment from back when people were only starting to grasp the magnitude of the effects on our futures. In spite of its green messaging, it’s also primarily a monster movie in which ghastly creatures mutated by a toxic chemical dumped nearby are taking their revenge on the humans… or a hideous mama bear is just trying to protect her cubs as the narrative works both ways. As they try to stay alive in spite of a seemingly simple solution, they also spell out the causes of this ecological disaster and include a human consequence of their carelessness to really drive the point home. .However, their message may have been better delivered if the characters were a bit smarter. Special features include: “All of Our Sins”; “Bearing Up”; “Bear and Grin It”; “Hard to Bear”; “Prophecy Prodigy”; “Beneath the Bear”; still gallery; radio spots; and theatrical trailer. (Scream Factory) Ready or Not (Blu-ray & Digital copy) Fox Home Entertainment The story’s dark elements consume it from every perspective, but there’s an unexpected humour woven throughout the narrative that’s both genuine and funny. Their commitment to upholding this archaic and lethal tradition is steeped in superstition that is supposedly supported by the consequences of other households failing to complete the task by dawn. No one will say what the fates of the other families were exactly, but it’s apparently too terrible to even think about it… which is part of the reason why it sounds so phoney. Obviously, this isn’t the best functioning family as falling in love means having to potentially kill that person should the ritual demand it. Therefore, there are plenty of cold shoulders, several addictions and a general us-against-them sentiment that courses through everyone’s veins. To that point, the ensemble cast is excellent. They each fit their roles perfectly, both before and after the fateful decision is made. They draw audiences into the picture and keep from alienating them for the length of the film. Special features include: commentary by Radio Silence and Samara Weaving; making-of featurette; and gag reel. (Fox Home Entertainment) Ringu Collection [Limited Edition] (Blu-ray) Arrow Video In 1998, director Hideo Nakata introduced audiences to Sadako, a character that continues to frighten viewers with her unsettling movements and horrifying entrance into our world. Before content became so accessible, passing VHS copies to other people for viewing was a regular occurrence, but this film made that tradition monstrous. The video itself grows more menacing the closer the victim gets to the end of their seven days, while real-life becomes increasingly unpleasant as well. The film launched J-horror in the West and spawned the two sequels included here, which dive deeper into Sadako’s history. There’s also an amusing versus picture in which she faces off against Ju-On: The Grudge’s Kayako. This franchise inspired a lot of similar pictures, often dealing with contemporary anxieties around technology, but none ever measure up to the original. Special features include: commentary on Ringu by film historian David Kalat; commentary on Ringu 0 by author and critic Alexandra Heller-Nicholas; deleted scenes; behind-the-scenes featurette; “The Ringu Legacy”; “A Vicious Circle”; “Circumnavigating Ringu”; “Spooks, Sighs and Videotape”; “The Psychology of Fear”; trailers; and limited edition 60-page booklet featuring new writing from Violet Lucca, Alexandra Heller-Nicholas, Jasper Sharp, Kieran Fisher and Kat Ellinger. (Arrow Video) Where'd You Go Bernadette? (Blu-ray) Fox Home Entertainment It’s undeniable that Blanchett is the star of this film in every meaning of the word. Her portrayal of Bernadette’s terse personality is on point as it’s clearly just the way she is rather than an active attempt to be mean (most of the time). 