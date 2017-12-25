In the Greek reality competition, "Greece Got Talent," magician Jorgos was able to put on a spell-binding magic routine.
Jorgos' semi-finals performance involved a great deal of drama, suspense and metamorphosis. Jorgos was able to blow away the three judges, as well as the fans in the audience and viewers at home and online. It is evident that Jorgos gets better with each and every performance, and he is still at the top of his game. This magical routine garnered an A rating.
The exceptional video of his semi-finals performance may be seen below.
A year ago, Jorgos became an honorary member in the Greek Academy of Magicians, and rightfully so.
To learn more about world renowned magician Jorgos, check out his official Facebook page.