Special By By Sarah Gopaul 3 hours ago in Entertainment This week’s releases include an unlikely romance; a little elephant that could; three generations of exceptional women; a wild imagination; and the ultimate edition of a unique and memorable picture. The Aftermath (Blu-ray, DVD & Digital copy) Fox Home Entertainment The title has several meanings in the context of the film. The obvious one is dealing with the outcome of the war. The Allies extensively bombed Germany before claiming victory, leaving most of the cities in rubble. The widower loses his upper-class status and must invite the opposing military into his home with a smile in an ironic reversal of fortune. There are also two deaths looming over the film’s characters as those affected struggle to live with their grief and possibly move forward. It often feels like everyone in the film is wearing a mask, concealing their true feelings. For this reason, the rare instances in which the trio is truly themselves are even more momentous. However, the ending delivers a blow by daring to be different and then backing out at the last possible moment. This choice to be conventional is the most disappointing aspect of the film, which is an otherwise standard period romance. Special features include: commentary by director James Kent; deleted scenes with optional commentary by Kent; VFX progressions with optional commentary by Kent; “First Look”; and gallery. (Fox Home Entertainment) The Believers (Blu-ray) Olive Films This a contemporary take on the classic voodoo thriller in which city folk get mixed up in the ancient practice. In this case, the cult is drawing a lot of attention to itself by killing children in obvious ritual sacrifices. Chris becomes unknowingly marked when he stumbles upon one of the altars in Central Park and pockets one of the artifacts. However, there’s a much less supernatural event having a greater effect on the household: Cal starts dating the neighbour less than a year after his wife’s death and Chris resents him trying to replace his mother so soon. The black magic curses really ramp up in the last act as society’s elite tries to ensure the future of their cult by any means necessary. There’s nothing especially memorable about this movie except that the rich will do anything to stay that way. There are no special features. (Olive Films) Cinderella (Blu-ray, DVD & Digital copy) Disney Home Entertainment The bloody and somewhat gruesome Grimm fairy tale is polished with some Disney magic and transformed into a colorful, fun and cute story filled with memorable sing-along songs. The studio continues its love affair with mice by creating a group of the most adorable helpers that keep Cinderella's secrets and make sure she gets to the ball. Of course, Cinderella has an uncanny relationship with nature, as do most classic Disney princesses. Her step-mother and step-sisters are true villains, treating the real heiress to the household with cruelty and contempt. But Cinderella always has hope that one day her wishes will be answered and she'll be rescued from the situation. This is one of the original damsels in distress narratives with all the fixings for a fantasy escape. Special features include: Diane Disney Miller film intro; “In Walt’s Words: The Envisioning of Cinderella”; making-of featurette; “The Cinderella That Almost Was”; “The Real Fairy Godmother”; “Behind the Magic: A New Disney Princess Fairyland”; “The Magic of the Glass Slipper”; “The Art of Cinderella”; and “Try This Trivia on for Size.” (Disney Home Entertainment) Dumbo (4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray & Digital copy) Walt Disney Studios This is a live-action adaptation of the classic 1941 Disney animated film of the same name. It keeps many of the more memorable — and sombre — moments of the original, which includes several tearjerkers as most will find it difficult not to get a little teary-eyed when Dumbo is separated from his mother. However, the guiding Timothy mouse is replaced by multiple characters, including the Farrier kids and Special features include: deleted scenes; “Circus Spectaculars”; “The Elephant in the Room”; “Built to Amaze”; “Clowning Around”; “Easter Eggs on Parade”; and “Baby Mine” video by Arcade Fire. (Walt Disney Studios) Fast Color (Blu-ray & Digital copy) Lionsgate Home Entertainment Much like Marvel’s mutants, unevolved humans fear what they don’t understand and want to study/dissect it to allay their own anxieties. Ruth is on the run because she refuses to be someone’s science experiment. She’s also incredibly afraid of her powers since she has trouble controlling them. This movie centres on three generations of powerful women with the potential to do great things, except they must conceal their abilities for fear of their safety. There are a lot of maternal instincts to guide them, which has a significant impact on the conclusion. The narrative can be easily extrapolated to a number of metaphors, such as us vs. them or historical and contemporary repression and persecution. But even on the surface, it’s a fascinating sci-fi movie with simple to complex special effects. Special features include: commentary by writer/director Julia Hart and writer/producer Jordan Horowitz; and making-of featurette. (Lionsgate Home Entertainment) Fatso (Blu-ray) Shout Select This was the only movie directed by film icon Anne Bancroft, though many wish she’d done more. It’s a very successful dramedy about a man with a food addiction, which means even though the fatal consequences of his eating are shoved directly in his face he still can’t quit. The comedy is in DeLuise’s portrayal of Dominic as a sweet, caring man who understands but can’t control his cravings, whether at a funeral or the heartbreak hotel. Bancroft draws a fine line between pitiful and hilarious, particularly when Dominic’s support group comes to help him after an especially difficult night and they end up devouring the kitchen. The romance with Candice Azzara isn’t vital to the story, but it does show audiences another side of Dominic and becomes a motivating factor for his character. Special features include: “Looking back on Fatso”; and interview with film historian Maya Montañez Smukler. (Shout Select) Hedwig and the Angry Inch [Criterion Collection] (Blu-ray) Criterion Collection The film is an adaptation of the original stage production, using most of the same cast and a very similar script. But all the parallels benefit the movie as they knew the story inside-out and used the new format to go even bigger… or as big as a modest budget would allow. The soundtrack is catchy with “Wig in a Box” easily being the most memorable singalong tune and “Angry Inch” coming in a close second. The former is highlighted with an extravagantly perfect trailer concert, while “The Origin of Love” is accompanied by a beautiful animated version of the story that depicts one being separated into two, creating soulmates. The biographical elements of the narrative are certainly the most powerful as viewers learn of Hansel’s journey to becoming Hedwig and eventually how her songs were stolen by the ridiculous Tommy Gnosis (Michael Pitt). The bonus features will elate fans as it takes them deep into the making of not only the film, but the whole story. Trask’s interview with Special features include: commentary from 2001 featuring writer/director/star John Cameron Mitchell and cinematographer Frank G. DeMarco; deleted scenes with commentary by Mitchell and DeMarco; new conversation among members of the cast and crew; new conversation between composer and lyricist Stephen Trask and rock critic David Fricke about the soundtrack; documentary from 2003 tracing the development of the project; close look at the film’s Adam and Eve sequence; new programs exploring Hedwig's creation, look, and legacy through its memorabilia; trailer; and a collective booklet with an essay, excerpts, portraits and illustrations. (Criterion Collection) How to Stuff a Wild Bikini (Blu-ray) Olive Films Like most of the other beach movies starring Frankie and Annette, there isn’t much to it. In this one, the pair are actually separated for most of the film. While there’s a big deal made about Dee Dee and the ad exec, not much is said about Frankie and the local girl with which he’s spending time. Instead, Dee Dee is repeatedly shown rebuffing Ricky’s advances because she promised to be faithful in Frankie’s absence regardless of what he may be doing in the tropics. However, the silliest part of the story is about a bikini that appears from nowhere and is then filled with a klutzy redhead that all the boys want and advertisers want to be their star. It’s a strange parallel story that’s eventual purpose is to demonstrate the girl next door ends up on top. And finally, Bewitched’s Samantha Stephens ( There are no special features. (Olive Films) Night of the Creeps (Blu-ray) Scream Factory This is a silly version of the zombie movie as a bunch of young people become violent and brainless. It could also be a precursor to cult favourite Special features include: commentary by writer/director Fred Dekker; commentary by actors Tom Atkins, Jason Lively, Steve Marshall and Jill Whitlow; deleted scenes; making-of documentary; “Tom Atkins: Man of Action”; “Horror’s Hallowed Grounds”; “Real Good Plan,” an interview with actor Jason Lively; “The Bradster,” an interview with actor Alan Kayser; “I Vote For That One,” an interview with actor Ken Heron; “Worst Coroner Ever,” an interview with actor Vic Polizos; “Answering the Door,” an interview with actress Suzanne Snyder; “Final Cut,” an interview with editor Michael N. Knue; and theatrical trailer. (Scream Factory) Slaughterhouse Rulez (DVD) Sony Pictures Home Entertainment This is a bizarre tale that at first looks like it’s going to be about the hierarchy and hazing at an elite private school, but eventually turns into a monster movie that has them running for their lives. Deep in the woods resides a humungous fracking machine that looks more like an alien spaceship. When they detect something moving en masse below ground, they choose to ignore it and chalk it up to a system glitch. Luckily the roused beasts arise when most people have left for the weekend, so it’s up to a select few to save the school. There are no special features. (Sony Pictures Home Entertainment) Wonder Park (Blu-ray, DVD & Digital copy) Paramount Home Entertainment Most kids just have imaginary friends — June has a whole imaginary theme park. With her mother’s help and encouragement, June invents a magical collection rides and talking animal characters that is represented in the real world by a miniature version that encompasses the whole house — i.e., every kid’s dream. However, when the darkness enters June’s life, it causes an evil, disruptive cloud to reign over the park too. 