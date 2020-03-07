Email
article imageReview: 'Lou Grant' star Ed Asner fantastic in 'Blue Bloods' on CBS Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
On Friday, March 6, veteran actor Ed Asner appeared in an episode of the drama series "Blue Bloods" on CBS, entitled "Vested Interests."
Asner (Lou Grant and The Mary Tyler Moore Show) portrayed Chuck Kennedy (whom he calls "Mr. K"), a friend of Commissioner Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck), whose home was just invaded. Frank reassures him that the person who did it was caught and charged. Chuck reveals to Frank that he has a phobia of leaving his house, and if he goes outside, he can't breathe, he pees on himself and makes a general nuisance of himself.
Frank is trying to explain the situation to him by comparing it to "The Great Escape." Frank reassures him that he will have his back. "How come you got to be Garner, and I'm dead as a doornail Pleasance?" Chuck asks. Frank reminds him that he is afraid to go outside.
In these compelling scenes together, they sustained the audience's attention. Selleck was remarkable and Asner showcased quick wit. Without giving too much away, Asner also steals the show at the end of the episode. One should not be surprised if he earns Emmy recognition for his bold and unflinching acting performance in Blue Bloods. Well done.
Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Ed Asner about his new book Son of a Junkman.
