"Loss of Grace" is a high-energy and captivating action film that stars Paul Logan. It was written and directed by showrunner Arun Konda. Digital Journal has the scoop.

Paul Logan stars as Jordan, a police officer that is grieving over the sudden disappearance of his young daughter Grace (Hailey Hayes) from three years prior.

Jordan happens to stumble upon an uncooperative homeless man in an alleyway who may have the answers that he desperately seeks to preserve his sanity and find his missing daughter.

Without giving too much away, Loss of Grace is a film that is worth checking out. It certainly lives up to its tagline in that every crime has a witness, however, not every witness is willing. The movie's soundtrack has a haunting and stirring vibe to it, which adds to its appeal.

The Verdict

Overall, Paul Logan will sustain the viewer's attention for the entire duration of Loss of Grace, and the whole cast is noteworthy (Johanna Anttila, Ryan Poole, and Hailey Hayes). Logan's dynamic performance, in particular, runs the gamut and he is able to convey a wide spectrum of raw emotions. Although he is bold and unflinching, at times, the viewers can't help but feel for Jordan and his family.

Eric Gorlow is a revelation as Michael. Loss of Grace is well-crafted, well-produced, and highly recommended for fans of action, drama, mystery, crime, and suspense. It is evident that Arun Konda wrote and directed a solid feature film. The audience should buckle up since they will be in for a wild, bumpy ride. It garners 4.5 out of 5 stars. Well done.

To learn more about the film Loss of Grace, check out its Facebook page