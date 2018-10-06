Email
article imageReview: Long Island comedians perform for Wantagh Lion's Club fundraiser Special

By Markos Papadatos     9 hours ago in Entertainment
On October 6, several local comedians performed at Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall for a fundraiser of the Wantagh Lion's Club.
All of the proceeds help out families in need, as well as high school scholarships and the local outreach center. This event was hosted by Billy Thompson, who opened the night with a brief comedic set. In addition to Thompson, it featured such noteworthy comedians as Les Degen, Mike Keegan, Eric Haft, and headliner Richie Byrne.
It was followed by Les Degen, who did some killer impersonations and spoke about his heritage; moreover, he ended by singing a neat parody of "The Flintstones" theme song.
Local favorite Mike Keegan (who plays at the Borgata in New Jersey) opened up about such topics as Weightwatchers, dating and his Italian mother. His set was cool and nonchalant.
One of the highlights was Eric Haft's comedic set, especially when he told jokes about his family members, which included his wife and three children (two daughters and a son). He also poked fun at the younger generation in general. The most hilarious part of his show was his sharing when he and his wife went for their 27-year anniversary (to watch a Shakespearean play). Haft is known for performing at the Borgata and the Long Island Comedy Festival.
Richie Byrne from Comedy Central Live and HBO headlined the evening with his own witty jokes, where he spoke about such topics as his heritage, warming up the crowds for Dr. Oz for the past decade, his prostate exam, aging and colonoscopies.
To learn more about the Wantagh Lion's Club, check out its official website.
