Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment The new horror film "The Call" was released exclusively in theaters and drive-ins nationwide on October 2. Digital Journal has the scoop. While The Call may not be perfect since many viewers might find it slow-moving and slightly confusing at times, it does a decent job with character development and the flashback scenes (in their youth) are essential for the backstory of these characters. The Verdict Overall, Tobin Bell in 'The Call' Photo courtesy of Cinedigm It stars Emmy winner Lin Shaye and Emmy nominee Tobin Bell as the Cranston couple, and it was written by Patrick Stibbs. The Call is set in the fall of 1987, where a group of young small-town friends must survive the night in the home of a sinister couple after a tragic accident brings them to the couple's door. It was directed by Emmy nominee Timothy Woodward Jr. (Studio City). Tobin Bell is tremendous as Edward Cranston opposite "Scream Queen" Lin Shaye, who plays his wife, Edith. The four younger performers (Chester Rushing, Erin Sanders, Mike Manning, and Sloane Morgan Siegel) give solid performances as well.While The Call may not be perfect since many viewers might find it slow-moving and slightly confusing at times, it does a decent job with character development and the flashback scenes (in their youth) are essential for the backstory of these characters.Overall, The Call is worth checking out. It will resonate with fans of the horror movie genre. Timothy Woodward Jr. excels with the film's direction, and the cinematography is quite impressive. Lin Shaye is irresistible as always in these horror films, and Tobin Bell is a revelation. It garners a B+ rating. More about The Call, Lin Shaye, Horror, Film, Emmy The Call Lin Shaye Horror Film Emmy