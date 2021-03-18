Special By By Markos Papadatos 29 mins ago in Entertainment Acclaimed actress Lilly Melgar melts hearts in the poignant "Espacios Vacios (Empty Spaces)" short film. Digital Journal has the scoop. Melgar is not afraid to be raw and vulnerable, and her vulnerability is the viewer's reward. It leaves so many questions unanswered, which are food for thought and that's what adds to its authenticity. Well done. Lilly Melgar Bjoern Kommerell The Verdict Overall, Espacios Vacios (Empty Spaces) is deep and compelling. It ought to be enjoyed for its beauty and pathos, which will certainly resonate well with the audience. Melgar, Alex, and Samantha Linares all deserve to be commended for their brevity in telling this impactful story. It is certainly worth checking out, and it garners an A rating. Lilly Melgar Bjoern Kommerell To learn more about Lilly Melgar, follow her on It was written, produced, and directed by Alex Linares, and it has a haunting and eerie vibe to it. It was a very special project for all involved. Most impressive was the fact that it was filmed during the quarantine, and it's bilingual. Melgar shares some powerful scenes with Samantha Linares. It is dedicated in loving memory of Melgar's father, Gustavo A. Melgar.Melgar is not afraid to be raw and vulnerable, and her vulnerability is the viewer's reward. It leaves so many questions unanswered, which are food for thought and that's what adds to its authenticity. Well done.Overall, Espacios Vacios (Empty Spaces) is deep and compelling. It ought to be enjoyed for its beauty and pathos, which will certainly resonate well with the audience. Lilly Melgar is extraordinary and she will break your heart in a million pieces. This short film seemed to be a cathartic experience for Melgar, as well as a labor of love.Melgar, Alex, and Samantha Linares all deserve to be commended for their brevity in telling this impactful story. It is certainly worth checking out, and it garners an A rating.To learn more about Lilly Melgar, follow her on Instagram and Twitter More about Lilly Melgar, Short, Film, Actress, alex linares Lilly Melgar Short Film Actress alex linares