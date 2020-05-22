Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment In the digital drama series, "The Rehearsal," art imitates life. Protagonist Anne (Jaclyn Bethany) has a challenging time separating her personal life with her leading role in the Off-Broadway show "Miss Julie." Overwhelmed by taking on the lead role (and handling being dialogue-heavy), she has let down herself first and foremost, and her controlling director, Wells (James Udom). To make matters worse, when she comes home to her husband Tate (played by Adam David Thompson) and her step-daughter Sadie, the tension can be cut with a knife. His ex-wife, Helen (played by Tina Benko), an artistic director at a major theater company, makes things even more worse for Tate and Anne. Wells is worried that the tensions between Helen and Anne might adversely affect his Off-Broadway production (since Helen is a big name in the New York theater scene). Alex Hurt in 'The Rehearsal' BKE Productions Anne finds herself not being able to distinguish things between her personal and professional life, especially when she has an encounter with the manipulative Naomi (Caitlin Carver). She shares an intense scene with leading man Adam Shaw (played by Alex Hurt) as he makes her question her life choices, and she questions him back. The Verdict Overall, The Rehearsal is a very interesting and relatable streaming series. Jaclyn Bethany gives a solid performance as Anne, while Alex Hurt delivers as Adam. Many up-and-coming and struggling actors in the theater world can relate to it since it captures the essence of their stories and the struggles to make it in the industry. It is worth checking out since it explores the psychologies of the theater business and its people. The Rehearsal earned two 2020 Daytime Emmy nominations for Alex Hurt ("Outstanding Lead Actor in a Digital Drama Series") and for Tina Benko ("Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Digital Drama Series"). The Rehearsal was written, produced, and directed by Jaclyn Bethany.Overwhelmed by taking on the lead role (and handling being dialogue-heavy), she has let down herself first and foremost, and her controlling director, Wells (James Udom). To make matters worse, when she comes home to her husband Tate (played by Adam David Thompson) and her step-daughter Sadie, the tension can be cut with a knife.His ex-wife, Helen (played by Tina Benko), an artistic director at a major theater company, makes things even more worse for Tate and Anne. Wells is worried that the tensions between Helen and Anne might adversely affect his Off-Broadway production (since Helen is a big name in the New York theater scene).Anne finds herself not being able to distinguish things between her personal and professional life, especially when she has an encounter with the manipulative Naomi (Caitlin Carver). She shares an intense scene with leading man Adam Shaw (played by Alex Hurt) as he makes her question her life choices, and she questions him back.Overall, The Rehearsal is a very interesting and relatable streaming series. Jaclyn Bethany gives a solid performance as Anne, while Alex Hurt delivers as Adam. Many up-and-coming and struggling actors in the theater world can relate to it since it captures the essence of their stories and the struggles to make it in the industry. It is worth checking out since it explores the psychologies of the theater business and its people.The Rehearsal earned two 2020 Daytime Emmy nominations for Alex Hurt ("Outstanding Lead Actor in a Digital Drama Series") and for Tina Benko ("Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Digital Drama Series"). More about The Rehearsal, Digital, Series, Emmy The Rehearsal Digital Series Emmy