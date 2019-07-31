Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment On July 30 and 31, Emmy award-winning actor Scott Clifton (Liam Spencer) has been delivering powerhouse scenes on the hit CBS soap opera "The Bold and The Beautiful," which help lead to the long-awaited baby reveal. Scott Clifton delivers a true de force acting performance that really runs the gamut. It is bold, subtle, heartfelt, and devastating all in one. He really pours his heart in these scenes and gives the patient viewers exactly what they have been waiting for all along, the baby's true identity to be revealed. Once Liam assembles all the missing puzzle pieces together, he runs into the bedroom and clutches onto his daughter, Beth. In that scene, fans ought to have a box of Kleenex handy since they will forget that they are watching a show. Young Douglas Forrester (portrayed by child actor Henry Joseph Samiri) played an integral role in this discovery, as did a phone call he received from the doctor whose name was on the birth certificate, thus reassuring him that Phoebe is indeed Beth and that the birth mother Flo (Katrina Bowden) lied. Viewers will be left in goosebumps and they will sympathize with Liam during this heartbreaking revelation, and they will root for him for what the future will bring, which can only be positive from now on for him and Hope Logan (Annika Noelle). Scott Clifton is not afraid to be raw and vulnerable, and these scenes may very well wind up in his Emmy reel for next year's Daytime Emmy Award ceremony. He nails the role of Liam Spencer day-in and day-out and deserves to be recognized with a nomination at next year's ceremony. The show's executive producer and co-head writer, Bradley Bell, along with co-head writer Michael Minnis, deserve to be commended for writing such a compelling and powerful script that is able to move their audience on an emotional level. Once again, congratulations are in order to The Bold and The Beautiful is regarded as one of the most popular soap operas in the world. To catch the latest episodes, check out the official The last two episodes were quite intense since his character, Liam Spencer, came to a startling realization that baby Phoebe, who Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) adopted, is actually his very own, long-lost daughter, Beth that everybody thought died in the island of Catalina.Scott Clifton delivers a true de force acting performance that really runs the gamut. It is bold, subtle, heartfelt, and devastating all in one. He really pours his heart in these scenes and gives the patient viewers exactly what they have been waiting for all along, the baby's true identity to be revealed.Once Liam assembles all the missing puzzle pieces together, he runs into the bedroom and clutches onto his daughter, Beth. In that scene, fans ought to have a box of Kleenex handy since they will forget that they are watching a show.Young Douglas Forrester (portrayed by child actor Henry Joseph Samiri) played an integral role in this discovery, as did a phone call he received from the doctor whose name was on the birth certificate, thus reassuring him that Phoebe is indeed Beth and that the birth mother Flo (Katrina Bowden) lied.Viewers will be left in goosebumps and they will sympathize with Liam during this heartbreaking revelation, and they will root for him for what the future will bring, which can only be positive from now on for him and Hope Logan (Annika Noelle).Scott Clifton is not afraid to be raw and vulnerable, and these scenes may very well wind up in his Emmy reel for next year's Daytime Emmy Award ceremony. He nails the role of Liam Spencer day-in and day-out and deserves to be recognized with a nomination at next year's ceremony.The show's executive producer and co-head writer, Bradley Bell, along with co-head writer Michael Minnis, deserve to be commended for writing such a compelling and powerful script that is able to move their audience on an emotional level.Once again, congratulations are in order to Scott Clifton for a job well done. He is convincing in every way.The Bold and The Beautiful is regarded as one of the most popular soap operas in the world. To catch the latest episodes, check out the official CBS website More about Scott Clifton, The Bold and the Beautiful, liam spencer, CBS, Soap opera Scott Clifton The Bold and the Bea... liam spencer CBS Soap opera