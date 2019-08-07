Special By By Markos Papadatos 2 hours ago in Entertainment On August 6, Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) and newly-married Hope Logan Forrester (Annika Noelle) were finally reunited with their long-lost baby Beth in "The Bold and The Beautiful" on CBS. Hope learned from Liam that her husband, Ever since baby "Phoebe" was brought into her world, Hope instantly felt bonded to that baby as if it were hers, and rightfully so. A few days ago, at her wedding with Thomas, baby Beth's first words were "Mama" and she said those words directly to Hope (right before Hope said "I do" to Thomas), who was unaware at the time that she was her birth mother. Katrina Bowden (Flo Fulton) and Annika Noelle (Hope Logan) in 'The Bold and The Beautiful' Cliff Lipson, CBS As More recently, Flo told the truth to Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) about baby Beth, both of which are shocked by her revelation, and furious that Flo knew the truth for months and didn't say anything to them as she watched Liam and Hope's marriage and lives fall apart. Liam Spencer brings Hope to his home, where he hands her baby Beth. All along, Hope thought the baby was "Phoebe," which Steffy Forrester adopted, but now has learned that it is "Beth," the baby girl that they thought passed away in Catalina on the night that she was born.Hope learned from Liam that her husband, Thomas Forrester , kept the news of the baby's true identity hidden from Hope.Ever since baby "Phoebe" was brought into her world, Hope instantly felt bonded to that baby as if it were hers, and rightfully so. A few days ago, at her wedding with Thomas, baby Beth's first words were "Mama" and she said those words directly to Hope (right before Hope said "I do" to Thomas), who was unaware at the time that she was her birth mother.As Digital Journal reported , in Friday's episode on The Bold and The Beautiful that aired on August 2, Flo Fulton (Katrina Bowden) confessed the truth to brothers Wyatt and Liam Spencer that she was never pregnant and that the baby is indeed Hope's.More recently, Flo told the truth to Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) about baby Beth, both of which are shocked by her revelation, and furious that Flo knew the truth for months and didn't say anything to them as she watched Liam and Hope's marriage and lives fall apart. More about liam spencer, The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS, hope logan, FLO liam spencer The Bold and the Bea... CBS hope logan FLO baby beth