Review: Leslie Charleson of 'GH' spotlighted in 'Daytime After Dark'

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Veteran actress Leslie Charleson of "General Hospital" was featured in the Internet radio show "Daytime After Dark." Digital Journal has the recap.
Charleson has played the iconic role of Dr. Monica Quartermaine, the matriarch of the Quartermaine family on the popular soap opera General Hospital, for well over 43 years.
For her dynamic acting performances as Monica, Charleson has earned four Daytime Emmy nominations for "Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series" (1980, 1982, 1983, and 1995).
"Daytime After Dark" is co-hosted by Carly and Nadia. They spoke about her illustrious career in the entertainment business and how she got her start and playing Monica. She also opened up about her love for horses. Their entire conversation with Leslie Charleson may be heard here by clicking here.
To learn more about acclaimed actress Leslie Charleson, follow her on Twitter and her Facebook fan page.
For more information on the hit daytime drama General Hospital or to stream the show online, check out the official ABC website.
Leslie Charleson as Monica Quartermaine on General Hospital
Leslie Charleson as Monica Quartermaine on 'General Hospital'
ABC, Photo Courtesy of Craig Sjodin
More about Leslie Charleson, General hospital, GH, Daytime After Dark, Abc
 
