Review: Leslie Charleson of 'GH' spotlighted in 'Daytime After Dark'

Charleson has played the iconic role of Dr. Monica Quartermaine
, the matriarch of the Quartermaine family on the popular soap opera General Hospital
, for well over 43 years.
For her dynamic acting performances as Monica, Charleson
has earned four Daytime Emmy nominations for "Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series" (1980, 1982, 1983, and 1995).
"Daytime After Dark" is co-hosted by Carly and Nadia. They spoke about her illustrious career in the entertainment business and how she got her start and playing Monica. She also opened up about her love for horses. Their entire conversation with Leslie Charleson may be heard here by clicking here
Leslie Charleson as Monica Quartermaine on 'General Hospital'
ABC, Photo Courtesy of Craig Sjodin