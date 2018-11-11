Special By By Markos Papadatos 3 hours ago in Entertainment On November 11, the "Legends of General Hospital" event took place at the Hilton Hotel in Melville on Long Island, starring eight veteran actors from the hit ABC daytime drama "General Hospital." Lynn Herring at The Nurses Ball ABC, Todd Wawrychuk Herring expressed her love for "The Nurses Ball," which she has been known for years. "I really am a ranch girl and I live in cowboy boots," she said. "To play Cinderella and Barbie once a year is so wonderful. The costume designers also get to shine for their artistic designs. It is such a team effort, and it really is magic." Aside from her acting endeavors, Samms is the co-founder of the Jacklyn Zeman ABC, Photo Courtesy of Craig Sjodin Zeman noted that they film anywhere from two to three episodes a day, which ranges up to 300 pages of script. A four-time Emmy-nominated actress, Zeman also shared her insights about how they film romantic scenes, and Kin Shriner also added his witty take on those scenes, and how they would go about it back in the '80s. Shriner mentioned that for him it's a "blast" whenever he gets to do scenes with three-time Emmy award-winning actress Maura West, who plays Ava Jerome on the show. Advice to their 20-year-old selves When asked what advice he would give their 20-year-old selves, Buchanan said, "I would tell myself 'not to worry,' and that everything always works out. You are so consumed by what other people think and you worry about things." Warlock added, "It's true. We stress over things that we have no control over. I do it constantly. Patience is a virtue, and I was never a very patient individual, and that came from worrying. That would be something I would definitely go back and change." Today's line-up featured such distinguished soap actors (mainly from the '80s) as Lynn Herring Jacklyn Zeman , Emmy winner Ian Buchanan, Kin Shriner, Tristan Rogers, Emma Samms, Emmy winner Billy Warlock, and Brad Maule. All eight actors expressed their gratitude to their loyal fans for their support.

The Verdict Overall, this was a very organized event that resonated well with long-time fans of General Hospital, as well as newer viewers. There was something in it for everybody. It illustrated how much hard work goes into a daytime drama series, such as General Hospital, which has been around for 55 years. All eight actors were pleasant and personable and they shared their insights with their audience members. This event garnered five out of five stars. To learn more about the General Hospital Fantasy events, check out their Contractors for Kids was also on site for philanthropic purposes. This nonprofit charity financially assists families when a child becomes ill, injured or passes away. For more information on Contractors for Kids, check out its official homepage Overall, this was a very organized event that resonated well with long-time fans of General Hospital, as well as newer viewers. There was something in it for everybody. It illustrated how much hard work goes into a daytime drama series, such as General Hospital, which has been around for 55 years. All eight actors were pleasant and personable and they shared their insights with their audience members. This event garnered five out of five stars.To learn more about the General Hospital Fantasy events, check out their official website