article imageReview: Lawrence Zarian honors twin brother, Gregory, for 2020 Emmy nod

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Lifestyle and fashion expert Lawrence Zarian ("Home & Family") paid a tribute to his twin brother, Gregory, on his 2020 Daytime Emmy nomination.
Gregory Zarian was nominated for "Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Digital Drama Series" for his acting work in Venice: The Series. The virtual ceremony for the digital categories of the 2020 Daytime Emmy Awards took place on July 19.
Gregory Zarian in Venice The Series
Gregory Zarian in 'Venice The Series'
'Venice The Series'
Lawrence honored Gregory and praised him as his "best friend" and his "heart" and his "home." He acknowledged that he is proud of him and his Daytime Emmy nomination for his "amazing work" in Venice. He shared that he has handled everythign with class, grace and integrity. While he may not have taken home the award, he noted that in his eyes "he is a winner," and rightfully so.
If that weren't sweet enough, Gregory's nephew made his own version of a "red carpet" in honor of his uncle's Emmy nod. In normal circumstances, the nominees would be walking down a red carpet, but this year, everything was online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Lawrence Zarian back in June of 2020.
