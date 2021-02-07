Email
article imageReview: Lauren Patrice Nadler directs 'The MaD JaCKRaTS' virtual show Special

Print
By Markos Papadatos     42 mins ago in Entertainment
LPNSImprov with The MaD JaCKRaTS is an ongoing, live monthly series. Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos reviewed their February 6th virtual performance.
It was created and directed by Lauren Patrice Nadler. The MaD JaCKRaTS is comprised of Micky Shiloah, Kuali’i Wittman, Christina Orloff, Ricardo Adam Zarate, Rachel Thundat, Andrew Gabriel, and Edward Llerena. John William Connolly is featured as a guest star.
Particularly impressive about this virtual event, which took place a week before Valentine's Day, is that they pulled suggestions from Zoom chat, and the actors launched into action. It was spontaneous and included a proposal, a PS5, and a lot of Vaseline. Despite several technical difficulties and glitches, they were able to take their virtual audience on a journey with them.
The Verdict
Overall, The MaD JaCKRaTS live virtual experience was witty and entertaining. It was fun, innovative, artistic, and creative. They sustained the viewers' attention for the entire duration. There is something in it for everything since it is improv at its finest. It is worth checking out, and this online production garnered two thumbs up. Well done.
For more information on Lauren Patrice Nadler, check out her official homepage and follow her on Instagram. To learn more about LPNSImprov, visit its website.
Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with acting coach and director Lauren Patrice Nadler back in the summer of 2020.
Acting coach and director Lauren Nadler
Acting coach and director Lauren Nadler
Nicole Tompkins
More about Lauren Patrice Nadler, The MaD JaCKRaTS, Acting, Coach, Improv
 
