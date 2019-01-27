Special By By Markos Papadatos 36 mins ago in Entertainment Pelham - On January 26, Emmy award-winning actress Laura Wright ("General Hospital") headlined Rockwell's in Pelham, New York, for a sold-out audience. "Hey. What's up?" Wright asked as she took the stage, prior to noting that she is happy to be here. The veteran soap actress admitted that she was stoked to have a "sold-out" crowd. All three actors spoke about their experiences on daytime television, opened up about playing their characters, and they shared their insights with their Pelham audience. Daytime Emmy pre-nomination On January 24, McCoy found out that she earned a 2019 Daytime Emmy pre-nomination for the "Outstanding Younger Actress," where she is one of 12 actresses vying for a spot in the top five. "It is really surreal," McCoy admitted. Eden McCoy ABC, Photo Courtesy of Craig Sjodin "I already get so much from being on set, and being able to learn so much from legends. It is an amazing thing that happened and it just feels like an extra bonus. I am really excited," she added. Proudest professional moments for Laura Wright Regarding her proudest professional moments, Wright said, "Being able to tell a deep, emotional story. When I went to Guiding Light, I remember doing scenes I didn't like because I didn't know how to do them. I would tell myself: 'this would never happen' or 'it's ridiculous,' and I would want to leave. The director would tell me, 'you can't leave' and 'we have to do it' and 'give me one reason why would make you stay,' and that question as an actor changed my entire life." Wright continued, "Then, I realized that the only way I would not tell a scene is to say 'I would never do that.' There are a million ways to tell a scene, and that made me fall in love with acting. All of a sudden, I realized that you could hand me an alien storyline and I would try to make it 'the best alien storyline you ever watched' because I may die tomorrow, but I got to tell an alien storyline." She added, "I found the joy in it and I am proud that I get to do that every day no matter who I am working with. That one moment changed everything for me. Every scene is just as important to me." Laura Wright, Eden McCoy and Chad Duell at Rockwell's in New York Markos Papadatos Digital transformation of the entertainment business On the impact of technology on the entertainment business, especially with the predominance of streaming services, Duell said, "Technology is the future. I love being a part of these streaming services. I use Netflix, and General Hospital is on Hulu. Technology created a lot more TV shows and more opportunities for actors. There are so many original series on Amazon and on Hulu. You get all your episodes all at once, so you can bingewatch. That's how we are these days, we want everything right now. I don't mind technology since it creates opportunities from that standpoint." Wright added, "It is going there anyway, so we might as well jump on it and enjoy it. That's the future: Television on Demand." Longevity in acting For Wright, the key to longevity in acting and entertainment is "telling a story that hasn't been written yet." "The key is not doing everything they tell you to do on the page. The key is doing one thousand times more than what's on the page," she explained. "We always play the story that is not yet written. It gives depth to where we are going. We are throwing that pass and you don't know where it's going to land." Wright complimented two of her fellow cast members. She described Maura West as one of her "favorite humans on the planet," and Kin Shriner as one of the "funniest humans on Earth." "The show at Rockwell's was amazing. "The show at Rockwell's was amazing. The actors were really nice," Gina Johnny said, dedicated fan and attendee. The Verdict Once again, Rockwell's in Pelham proved to be a great, intimate setting for "Carlys World." The crowd absolutely loved Laura Wright, who commanded the stage the entire time, thanks to her dynamic and outgoing personality, as well as her cast-mates Chad Duell and Eden McCoy. "The show at Rockwell's was amazing. The actors were really nice," Gina Johnny said, dedicated fan and attendee.Once again, Rockwell's in Pelham proved to be a great, intimate setting for "Carlys World." The crowd absolutely loved Laura Wright, who commanded the stage the entire time, thanks to her dynamic and outgoing personality, as well as her cast-mates Chad Duell and Eden McCoy.