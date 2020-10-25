Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment On October 25, daytime actors Wes Ramsey and Laura Wright ("General Hospital") participated in a virtual GH Fantasy event, which was produced by Coastal Entertainment. Digital Journal has the scoop. On the advice they would give their young selves, Wright remarked, "I would give myself the book The Four Agreements, and I would say to really study this book. Always do your best. This book changed my life, and the sooner we can get that book to the hands of the young people in the world, the better, for sure." "The labels really limit us when we label ourselves," Wright added. Laura Wright ABC, Todd Wawrychuk "Remember, that it's more important to stay present, then you can learn to accept yourself in that present moment and you can learn to love yourself. That makes life more enjoyable and easier in the long-term. Knowing that if you can let go, then you can trust yourself," Ramsey elaborated. For Wright, the word success is "internal." "Materialistic things are not success, as the COVID situation has taught us. I just want to have great experiences. I find success to be in my happiness and in my experiences and to be able to help and to give and to share. We are only here for a blink of an eye and I just want to experience life and make people feel joy. That's really what's important to me," she said. Wes Ramsey ABC, Todd Wawrychuk "Success is a funny thing," Ramsey admitted. "Fans have been so faithful and loyal in my career. General Hospital fans have been incredible, and I've had a lot of fans from different shows that I have been on throughout my career, and they rode the wave with me and they have followed my work. I've always been very humbled by that." "When you are able to face whatever challenges might along in my your life, whatever that means for you creatively or circumstantially or physically. When I am able to give myself and it's inspiring because the fans receive it and they give back to me how much it means to me. That allows me to step outside and be of service in other ways, and find causes that matter, and be able to donate your time to charitable contributions," Ramsey added. Ramsey's poetry book Into The Black earned a favorable review from Wright extended her gratitude to her loyal soap fans that have been with her for almost three decades. "Thank you so much for taking the ride with me," she said with a sweet laugh. "It has been so much fun, and amazing to have the support of so many incredible people, especially since they enjoy what I do and that they love daytime as much as I do. I grew up in daytime and watching it, so to be a part of a medium that brings so much joy and emotion is just amazing. 