This online event entitled "Girls Just Want To Have Fun" was produced by Coastal Entertainment. Laura Wright
stars as Carly Corinthos on General Hospital
, while Maura West plays Ava Jerome in the hit ABC daytime drama.
Maura West
On the greatest lesson that acting has ever taught her, Maura West responded, "Humility."
"Acting has taught me acceptance of eccentric, creative, and fascinating human beings," Laura Wright said. "There is no way to play a scene except saying 'I won't.' There are a million ways to play a scene. There is always a way, and there's a process that is different for every actor," Wright explained.
"We do, we end up solving our own problems, and there is always a way," West concurred.
The Verdict
Overall, Laura Wright and Maura West
were sensational in the "Girls Just Want To Have Fun" Zoom fan event. They truly are the leading ladies of General Hospital, and they were delightful spending time with their loyal fans and viewers in this virtual fan event, which was well-organized by Coastal Entertainment. Well done.
To learn more about more upcoming Zoom events featuring soap actors, produced by Coastal Entertainment, check out the Fantasy Events Inc. website
.