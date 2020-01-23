Special By By Sarah Gopaul 1 hour ago in Entertainment This week’s releases include a movie made with love for fans; an animated tale about urbanization and people’s inability to maintain any chill; a fantastical story about demons, spirits and their watchers; and the last chapter of an ambitious prequel. Jay and Silent Bob Reboot (Blu-ray & Digital copy) Lionsgate Home Entertainment As the characters and actors shamelessly point out in the movie and special features, respectively, they’ve already made this movie once before. But where that movie embedded the duo with a group of thieves, this is more of a road trip movie in which their route is lined with all their friends. Beginning at the Quick Stop, they pause to get some advice at Brodie's Secret Stash — and explain to audiences the differences between a remake and a reboot — before embarking on the cross-country journey to Chronic-Con, where they hope to ambush executives and stop the movie from being made. However, even though there are some new faces joining the View Askew universe, this picture was made for the fans that have followed Smith’s filmmaking career and can appreciate the many cameos of actors reprising beloved characters or playing new ones. However, if you’re not the target audience, it’s just a mess of sketches and a lead vehicle for Smith’s daughter, Special features include: cast interviews; Kevin & Jay interview cast & crew; bloopers; and hair reel; (Lionsgate Home Entertainment) The Knight of Shadows (Blu-ray) Well Go USA This is a classic Chinese fantasy comedy in which Pu Songling is considered the town’s drunken fool, but in reality he’s an adept demon catcher who travels the world capturing destructive spirits and surrounding himself with good ones. His companions are very imaginative creatures, ranging from a small flying mushroom-like spirit that can influence memories to a tree-like man who can manipulate his form to suit the occasion. However, this is also a complicated love story between a man and demon woman who can’t bear to kill each other, but also can’t continue to live in the same world. The effects are captivating, bringing to life the imaginative spirits as well as the many confrontations sprinkled throughout the film, including an amusing fight with a mirror demon. Chan still appears to be doing most of his own stunts, though this movie is definitely more lighthearted and fanciful. Special features include: trailer. (Well Go USA) Krypton: The Complete Second and Final Season (Blu-ray & Digital copy) Warner Bros. Home Entertainment This prequel series is set some 200 years before Superman would take to the skies, allowing for new characters and storylines that may have eventually set the path for the Kryptonian hero everyone knows today. Unfortunately, it may have proved too difficult for creators to lure back fans for a second, improved season after the less-than-satisfying first and the show was cancelled. While the opening season felt too confined for a sci-fi venture, this one takes viewers to many new locations while Zod and the rebels try to fortify their ranks. This chapter also marks the first live-action appearance of the bounty hunter, Lobo, who brings his signature brand of humour to the story. Several characters are killed over the course of the season, but as in the comics, some find a way to continue their journey… though this show’s journey ends here. Special features include: “Villains: Modes of Persuasion”; and “The Fate of Superman.” (Warner Bros. Home Entertainment) Maid in Manhattan (Blu-ray & DVD) Mill Creek Entertainment This is Lopez’s own Cinderella story in which the prince, in this case a high-profile politician, is romantically linked to a woman he believes is a socialite but is actually a maid. Consequently, Chris’ platforms on poverty and revitalization are put to the test when he finds out his love does not share his social standing and actually belongs to the class of people he promises to lift up if elected. Though the inevitable reveal is expectedly ugly, everything before and after is charming. Marisa is incredibly likeable and it’s obvious Chris would be lucky to have her — and her son, who is strange in a good way. While class is certainly an issue in their relationship, it’s addressed throughout the narrative as Marisa strives to rise above her station on her own merits in spite of the many naysayers above and below her on the corporate ladder. There are no special features. (Mill Creek Entertainment) Reservation Road and Return to Paradise (Blu-ray) Mill Creek Entertainment Return to Paradise: Lewis ( This is a Phoenix double bill, though in the second title his character’s screen time is limited and his performance is overshadowed by Vaughn. In the first movie, both Phoenix and Ruffalo play characters under a terrible strain. One is dealing with the unimaginable grief of a murdered child and the other is contemplating losing his child if he accepts the consequences of his mistake. The way their stories continue to intersect is intriguing as it leads to an inevitable confrontation. In the second feature, Vaughn delivers an impressive performance as a man who’s asked to voluntarily enter a sentence in a third world prison to save the life of a man he knew for a few weeks two years earlier. It’s an interesting exploration of guilt and morality as Sheriff and Tony wrestle with the decision. The film then ends on a shocking and somewhat ambiguous note. There are no special features. (Mill Creek Entertainment) Sliding Doors [Collector’s Edition] (Blu-ray) Shout Select Rather than a time travel narrative, this film explores the potential of alternate timelines based on seemingly trivial decisions and occurrences. A few seconds alter Helen’s entire life, leading to one that’s back-breaking and miserable and another that’s exciting and hopeful. Since they couldn’t use a Band-Aid on Helen’s forehead to tell the women apart forever, they opt for an easier solution: different hairstyles. This small variation makes it easier for audiences to follow the parallel storylines, though filmmakers describe a lot of hesitant studios who feared the script was too complicated. Paltrow pulls off both roles seamlessly – even with the English accent — while John Hannah is as charming as ever. In some ways, it ends the only way it can, but that doesn’t make it any more satisfying. Special features include: commentary by writer/director Peter Howitt; “The Sliding Doors Moments”; “A Stroll Through Sliding Doors London With Peter Howitt”; and trailers. (Shout Select) Summer Days with Coo (Blu-ray & DVD) GKids & Shout Factory This is somewhat of an E.T. tale in which a boy finds a mythical creature — possibly the only one of its kind – that must be hidden from the world in order to protect it. Coo experiences a terrible trauma that has a significant effect throughout the narrative, but he’s also just a kid looking for a family and a place to belong. They don’t exactly treat Coo as a pet since he’s clearly an intelligent being, though he is primarily a playmate for Koichi whose younger sister is as jealous as a child might be of a new baby. In spite of their best efforts to make Coo comfortable, he yearns for the natural habitat he’s used to so he and Koichi travel to neighbouring rural areas in search of other Kappa. Once people learn of Coo’s existence, the family is hunted by paparazzi and driven towards an inevitably tragic conclusion. Special features include: theatrical trailers. (GKids & Shout Factory) Terry Pratchett's The Color of Magic and Hogfather (Blu-ray & Digital copy) Mill Creek Entertainment Hogfather: It’s the holiday of Hogswatch, the night when kids anticipate presents from the beloved Hogfather. But someone wants the Hogfather out of the way. Now it’s up to the most unlikely of heroes to get the holiday back on track. Pratchett has the uncanny ability to create whole fantastical worlds for his characters that are strange, but fascinating. Then there’s the characters themselves who are unique, often unlikely companions, that embark on adventures that amuse audiences while introducing them to the wondrous people and places of his imagination. However, since there are so many personalities with somewhat complex connections, it’s important to pay attention as things can become confused rather quickly. Both films are presented in two parts, each running the length of a full feature. More about Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, Summer Days with Coo, The Knight of Shadows, krypton, Maid in Manhattan