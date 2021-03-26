It is an uplifting and vivacious pop tune about love, where Chase showcases her beautiful, honey-rich vocals, which blend well with Blanco's resonant, rumbling voice (where the listener can recall Marc Anthony).
Chase co-wrote the catchy song with producer T.I Jakke, and it stands out lyrically, vocally, and sonically. A true match made in musical heaven.
"Antídoto" is available for streaming on digital service providers by clicking here
. It helps provide an escape during the trying times that we are living in today and it is worthy of the repeat button; moreover, it will certainly resonate with fans and listeners due to its universal message.
The Verdict
Overall, the song "Antídoto" by Anna Chase and Jorge Blanco is a breath of fresh air. Her vocals are pristine and his voice is just as remarkable. It is worth more than just a passing glance, and it garners an A rating. Well done.
Latin singer-songwriter Anna Chase and Disney star and singer Jorge Blanco
Loki Artist Group