Review: Latin pop stars Anna Chase and Jorge Blanco delight on 'Antídoto'

By Markos Papadatos     43 mins ago
Latin pop stars Anna Chase and Jorge Blanco are delightful on their new single "Antídoto." Digital Journal has the scoop.
It is an uplifting and vivacious pop tune about love, where Chase showcases her beautiful, honey-rich vocals, which blend well with Blanco's resonant, rumbling voice (where the listener can recall Marc Anthony).
Chase co-wrote the catchy song with producer T.I Jakke, and it stands out lyrically, vocally, and sonically. A true match made in musical heaven.
"Antídoto" is available for streaming on digital service providers by clicking here. It helps provide an escape during the trying times that we are living in today and it is worthy of the repeat button; moreover, it will certainly resonate with fans and listeners due to its universal message.
The Verdict
Overall, the song "Antídoto" by Anna Chase and Jorge Blanco is a breath of fresh air. Her vocals are pristine and his voice is just as remarkable. It is worth more than just a passing glance, and it garners an A rating. Well done.
To learn more about Disney star and Latin singer Jorge Blanco, follow him on Instagram, Twitter, and check out his Facebook page.
For more information on Anna Chase, follow her on Instagram, Twitter, and visit her Facebook page.
