Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment "Ladder 49" is a compelling film to watch if you're stuck at home during the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. It is one of this journalist's all-time favorites. Digital Journal has the scoop. With these flashbacks, Joaquin is able to take his audience on a journey to the simpler, better times of his character, Jack's life, from when he first met his significant other Jacinda at the supermarket to getting married and having children with her. A true turning point for Jack was when he decided to switch from engine to ladder in his firehouse. John Travolta, in particular, captures the conscience of the deputy chief and he gives a fitting tribute to Jack in a controlled and subtle fashion. Without giving too much away, this is a film that all fans of firefighters need to see and witness for themselves. In New York, it was well-received by the local fire departments during the year of its release, where many active firefighters found it relevant, poignant, and relatable. The Verdict Overall, John Travolta and Joaquin Phoenix deliver brave and powerful acting performances throughout the film Ladder 49, and it will certainly hit viewers like a shot in the heart; moreover, Jacinda Barrett is a revelation as Linda. All three actors are not afraid to be raw and vulnerable, and their vulnerability is the audience's reward. The supporting cast members are just as noteworthy and remarkable. Ladder 49 truly sheds light on the everybody heroes that risk their lives for a living, and most importantly, it underscores the theme that a bond forged by fire is never broken. The storytelling is done in an honest and compelling manner. It is filled with drama, action, and suspense.Ladder 49 is at times witty, moving, and devastating, and it garners an A rating. This dramatic film was directed by Jay Russell, and its screenplay was written by Lewis Colick. Joaquin Phoenix stars as the Baltimore firefighter Jack Morrison, who is trapped inside a warehouse fire, where he is overcome with memories and snapshots of his life that lead up to that point. Jacinda Barrett plays his wife Linda Morrison, and John Travolta stars as Deputy Chief Mike Kennedy.With these flashbacks, Joaquin is able to take his audience on a journey to the simpler, better times of his character, Jack's life, from when he first met his significant other Jacinda at the supermarket to getting married and having children with her. A true turning point for Jack was when he decided to switch from engine to ladder in his firehouse.John Travolta, in particular, captures the conscience of the deputy chief and he gives a fitting tribute to Jack in a controlled and subtle fashion.Without giving too much away, this is a film that all fans of firefighters need to see and witness for themselves. In New York, it was well-received by the local fire departments during the year of its release, where many active firefighters found it relevant, poignant, and relatable.Overall, John Travolta and Joaquin Phoenix deliver brave and powerful acting performances throughout the film Ladder 49, and it will certainly hit viewers like a shot in the heart; moreover, Jacinda Barrett is a revelation as Linda. All three actors are not afraid to be raw and vulnerable, and their vulnerability is the audience's reward. The supporting cast members are just as noteworthy and remarkable.Ladder 49 truly sheds light on the everybody heroes that risk their lives for a living, and most importantly, it underscores the theme that a bond forged by fire is never broken. The storytelling is done in an honest and compelling manner. It is filled with drama, action, and suspense.Ladder 49 is at times witty, moving, and devastating, and it garners an A rating. More about Ladder 49, Film, John travolta, joaquin phoenix Ladder 49 Film John travolta joaquin phoenix