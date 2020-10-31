Special By By Markos Papadatos 2 hours ago in Entertainment "The Amityville Harvest," starring Sadie Katz, Paul Logan, and Kyle Lowder, was released on DVD, digital, and On Demand on October 20 via Lionsgate. Digital Journal has the scoop on this thriller. Christina (Sadie Katz) and her documentary video team are staying at a crumbling manor to conduct research on its liquor-smuggling history, however, as they try to interview the host Vincent Miller (Kyle Lowder) as he talks about his family's history and their involvement in the Civil War, nobody is able to record him or his voice, which is quite startling. Will the members of Christina's crew and Christina succumb to Vincent's evil spell? Although Christina and her team may be in his mansion, Vincent is in their minds, thus controlling their psyches. The question is whether or not Christina and her sister will be able to survive Amityville's deadly harvest. Without giving too much away, this is one horror film that deserves to be seen in its entirety at least once. It is well-written and compelling. The Verdict Overall, The Amityville Harvest is a gripping psychological thriller by Thomas J. Churchill, who deserves a sincere round of applause for his superb writing and solid direction. It is highly recommended for fans of suspense, horror, mystery, and drama. Sadie Katz and Kyle Lowder deliver extraordinary and mesmerizing performances, and they are joined by a talented supporting cast. They sustain the viewer's attention for its entire duration. Katz' portrayal of Christina is relatable as she layers her emotions well. Lowder's acting performance, in particular, is controlled, dynamic, and equal in excellence to the caliber of Anthony Hopkins as Dr. Hannibal Lecter in Hannibal and Red Dragon. Lowder took a huge risk/step out of his comfort zone, and it is safe to say that this risk has paid off since he embodied the role and the conscience of Vincent Miller in a bold and unflinching manner. The Amityville Harvest garners an A rating. Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Actor Kyle Lowder Brad Everett Young This complex horror story, written and directed by Thomas J. Churchill, involves one unforgettable visit to a decrepit mansion in Amityville, which subsequently becomes an adventure into sheer terror.Christina (Sadie Katz) and her documentary video team are staying at a crumbling manor to conduct research on its liquor-smuggling history, however, as they try to interview the host Vincent Miller (Kyle Lowder) as he talks about his family's history and their involvement in the Civil War, nobody is able to record him or his voice, which is quite startling.Will the members of Christina's crew and Christina succumb to Vincent's evil spell?Although Christina and her team may be in his mansion, Vincent is in their minds, thus controlling their psyches. The question is whether or not Christina and her sister will be able to survive Amityville's deadly harvest.Without giving too much away, this is one horror film that deserves to be seen in its entirety at least once. It is well-written and compelling.Overall, The Amityville Harvest is a gripping psychological thriller by Thomas J. Churchill, who deserves a sincere round of applause for his superb writing and solid direction. It is highly recommended for fans of suspense, horror, mystery, and drama.Sadie Katz and Kyle Lowder deliver extraordinary and mesmerizing performances, and they are joined by a talented supporting cast. They sustain the viewer's attention for its entire duration. Katz' portrayal of Christina is relatable as she layers her emotions well.Lowder's acting performance, in particular, is controlled, dynamic, and equal in excellence to the caliber of Anthony Hopkins as Dr. Hannibal Lecter in Hannibal and Red Dragon. Lowder took a huge risk/step out of his comfort zone, and it is safe to say that this risk has paid off since he embodied the role and the conscience of Vincent Miller in a bold and unflinching manner. The Amityville Harvest garners an A rating.: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Kyle Lowder about The Amityville Harvest. More about Kyle Lowder, Film, Horror, sadie katz, the amityville harvest Kyle Lowder Film Horror sadie katz the amityville harve...