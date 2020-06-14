Special By By Markos Papadatos 46 mins ago in Entertainment On June 14, Kyle Lowder and Eric Martsolf participated in a Zoom event with "Days of Our Lives" fans. Both actors (who are also parents) spoke about the importance of fatherhood in their lives, and how it has molded them as individuals and professionals. Eric Martsolf Mitchell Haaseth, NBC With Father's Day coming up next week, both actors opened up about what being a father means to them. "Personally, fatherhood has taught me what unconditional love is: the sense that your kids can tick you off and make you the angriest person on earth, yet you would still do anything for them. I have never felt that with anyone else, so that was beautiful," Martsolf said. Martsolf added that being a father has helped him from a professional standpoint as well. "Whenever I need to get emotional in my scenes, I use my kids are my 'little tools' and inspiration. As a professional actor, your experiences are your arsenal," he said. "My children have changed everything for me. My life is no longer mine, it's pretty much theirs," he added. Lowder echoed Martsolf's remarks about the significance of fatherhood. "Personally, my child, Izzy, has brought me unconditional love. You never thought you could love someone to that level. My life is also not mine anymore, everything I do is for Izzy. I am thinking about her and her best interests. My life decisions revolve around her," Lowder explained. Also, any time Lowder needs to get emotional on set, for professional purposes, he also draws emotions from his experiences as a father. "Being a parent broadens your scope and it deepens the depth of your character as a human being," he said. "I've felt that my work as an actor has become more refined and deeper as a result of being a parent. My level of compassion has gone up as well. My emotions rise and fall with my daughter's. My life as a parent becomes fused with my child's life so that has impacted me both personally and professionally," Lowder added. Speaking of Lowder, on October 3, he will be a part of the Star Image Entertainment event in Montreal, where he will be joined by such Days of Our Lives co-stars as Jay Kenneth Johnson and Bryan Dattilo. The proceeds yet again benefit Cedar CanSupport. For more information on this upcoming fan event, Actor Kyle Lowder as Rex Brady on 'Days of Our Lives' Chris Haston, NBC The proceeds from this virtual Zoom fan event, organized by Star Image Entertainment , went towards the Cedar CanSupport Martsolf and Lowder are known for their roles as Brady Black and Rex Brady respectively on Days of Our Lives, and they are both parents.With Father's Day coming up next week, both actors opened up about what being a father means to them. "Personally, fatherhood has taught me what unconditional love is: the sense that your kids can tick you off and make you the angriest person on earth, yet you would still do anything for them. I have never felt that with anyone else, so that was beautiful," Martsolf said.Martsolf added that being a father has helped him from a professional standpoint as well. "Whenever I need to get emotional in my scenes, I use my kids are my 'little tools' and inspiration. As a professional actor, your experiences are your arsenal," he said."My children have changed everything for me. My life is no longer mine, it's pretty much theirs," he added.Lowder echoed Martsolf's remarks about the significance of fatherhood. "Personally, my child, Izzy, has brought me unconditional love. You never thought you could love someone to that level. My life is also not mine anymore, everything I do is for Izzy. I am thinking about her and her best interests. My life decisions revolve around her," Lowder explained.Also, any time Lowder needs to get emotional on set, for professional purposes, he also draws emotions from his experiences as a father. "Being a parent broadens your scope and it deepens the depth of your character as a human being," he said."I've felt that my work as an actor has become more refined and deeper as a result of being a parent. My level of compassion has gone up as well. My emotions rise and fall with my daughter's. My life as a parent becomes fused with my child's life so that has impacted me both personally and professionally," Lowder added.Speaking of Lowder, on October 3, he will be a part of the Star Image Entertainment event in Montreal, where he will be joined by such Days of Our Lives co-stars as Jay Kenneth Johnson and Bryan Dattilo. The proceeds yet again benefit Cedar CanSupport. For more information on this upcoming fan event, click here More about Eric Martsolf, Kyle Lowder, days of our lives, Actors Eric Martsolf Kyle Lowder days of our lives Actors