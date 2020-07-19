Email
article imageReview: Kristos Andrews wins 2020 Daytime Emmy Award for 'The Bay' Special

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     46 mins ago in Entertainment
The 2020 Daytime Emmy wins for "The Bay" on Amazon Prime keep on coming. On July 19, it won three additional digital Emmy categories. Digital Journal has the scoop.
On June 26, The Bay won for "Outstanding Digital Drama Series," and today it triumphed in multiple other categories.
Protagonist Kristos Andrews won the Emmy for "Outstanding Lead Actor in a Digital Drama Series" for playing Pete Garrett, an honor he has won four nonconsecutive times. He is the youngest-ever Emmy award-winning producer and the youngest person to ever win five Emmy Awards by the age of 26.
Showrunner Gregori J. Martin and Kristos Andrews also won the Emmy for "Outstanding Directing Team."
Jade Harlow also claimed the 2020 Daytime Emmy Award for "Outstanding Lead Actress in a Digital Drama Series" for playing Lianna Ramos in the series.
The Bay is available on Amazon Prime Video by clicking here. It will be celebrating its 10th anniversary this fall.
