On June 26, The Bay
won for "Outstanding Digital Drama Series," and today it triumphed in multiple other categories.
Protagonist Kristos Andrews won the Emmy for "Outstanding Lead Actor in a Digital Drama Series" for playing Pete Garrett, an honor he has won four nonconsecutive times. He is the youngest-ever Emmy award-winning producer and the youngest person to ever win five Emmy Awards by the age of 26.
Showrunner Gregori J. Martin and Kristos Andrews
also won the Emmy for "Outstanding Directing Team."
Jade Harlow also claimed the 2020 Daytime Emmy Award for "Outstanding Lead Actress in a Digital Drama Series" for playing Lianna Ramos in the series.
The Bay
is available on Amazon Prime Video by clicking here
. It will be celebrating its 10th anniversary this fall.