Cat fan and animal lovers are in for a treat. Famed "Kitten Lady" Hannah Shaw has been spotlighted on "The Donna Drake Show" about the #Cat2Vet campaign. Digital Journal has the scoop.
Their entire interview may be seen below on Donna Drake's "Live It Up" YouTube channel. They spoke about how cats stay curious. "It really starts with curiosity. When are curious about your cat's health, you're noticing different things that are coming up," she said, referring to different behaviors that the cats may exhibit.
"Any time you see a change with your cat, you want to be curious about that," Shaw added.
Shaw underscored the importance of people taking their cats to the vet, especially since people love their cats.
To learn more about the #Cat2Vet campaign, check out the Royan Canin official homepage.
Digital Journal chatted with "Kitten Lady" Hannah Shaw back in August of 2020 about the #Cat2Vet campaign.
For more information on "Kitten Lady" Hannah Shaw, visit her official website.
Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos also chatted with Emmy-nominated actress Mayim Bialik (The Big Bang Theory) about the #Cat2Vet campaign as well.